Nearly 200 illegally bred iguanas found at unlicensed wildlife facility in An Giang

AN GIANG — Forestry and wildlife officials have discovered 191 green iguanas (Iguana iguana) of unknown origin at an unlicensed facility in An Giang Province accused of illegally breeding the animals.

The Department of Forestry and Forest Rangers under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Regional Forest Ranger Division 3, found the iguanas during a special inspection campaign last month.

Conducted from October 21 to 30, the inspection campaign was part of a wider effort by the Department of Forestry and Forest Rangers and relevant agencies to combat wildlife trafficking and protect aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity.

During the operation, a special task force of forest rangers inspected a wildlife breeding facility located in Bình Thành Hamlet, Thoại Sơn Commune.

The team found 191 live reptiles initially identified as green iguanas, a species listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) which means international trade of these creatures must go through special process. The species itself is not yet endangered, but could face a population decline if international trade and breeding are not strictly regulated.

Any trade, transport or captive breeding of such species requires official permits and proof of lawful origin.

Authorities said the facility owner failed to present any documents proving the legal origin of the animals or a valid licence for wildlife breeding, as required by law.

During questioning, the owner admitted to having purchased the iguanas in 2023 from an individual known only as Tâm, then proceeding to breed and sell them.

In addition to illegal breeding, the owner had also posted photos and videos of the animals on Facebook and TikTok to advertise and sell them without authorisation from relevant authorities.

Following the inspection, the task force recorded the violation and transferred the case to the An Giang Provincial Forest Ranger Division for further investigation.

All 191 iguanas were listed as administrative violation evidence, and were temporarily transferred to the Hòn Me Wildlife Rescue Station in An Giang for proper care and monitoring while the case is under investigation.

The violator has also been ordered to remove all related images and videos from social media platforms.

The Department of Forestry and Forest Rangers has instructed the An Giang Forest Ranger Division to intensify inspections of local wildlife farms, transport routes and breeding facilities to detect, prevent and strictly handle similar violations.

The agency has also encouraged more public awareness campaigns to educate communities and wildlife breeders on legal requirements for the management and protection of wild species.

Authorities emphasised the importance of verifying legal documentation and origin for all captive-bred animals, as well as monitoring the potential spread of invasive alien species.

Native to the tropical regions of Central and South America, the green iguana is known for its docile temperament and adaptability to captivity. — VNS