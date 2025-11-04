Prime Minister requests proactive response to Typhoon Kalmaegi

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kalmaegi is expected to continue moving in a west-northwesterly direction and is set to enter the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Kalmaegi is a very strong typhoon, with wind speeds reaching up to 183km per hour. It is predicted to hit Việt Nam's central coast later this week, just days after the central region experienced historic heavy rains that caused widespread flooding and severe damage.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked coastal provinces and cities from Đà Nẵng to Khánh Hòa to take early action to ensure residents' safety and minimise property damage during the typhoon and subsequent impacts.

Authorities are tasked with reviewing all vessels operating at sea and coastal areas, informing boat owners and captains about the typhoon's developments and guiding evacuations.

They should also help reinforce houses and infrastructure including reservoirs, dams and sea dikes and take measures to limit damage to production in coastal areas, especially agricultural production.

Plans must be reviewed and forces prepared to organise evacuations for people in unsafe areas before the typhoon hits. Forces must also get ready for rescue and relief work during and after the storm.

Chính has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to direct meteorological forecasting agencies to closely monitor the situation and provide the earliest and most accurate information possible on typhoon developments so that response efforts can be deployed quickly and effectively.

The Ministry of Construction has been instructed to coordinate with localities to review all vessels operating at sea and guide their movements to avoid dangerous areas or reach safe shelter.

The Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre must also be prepared to work with relevant units in search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will review plans and implement safety assurance for industrial production activities, especially for offshore oil and gas operations.

Assuring the safe operation of hydroelectric dams and power systems, ensuring the supply of essential goods and preventing supply shortages or price gouging during the natural disaster are also crucial tasks for the ministry.

The Ministry of National Defence will be responsible for instructing military units stationed in typhoon-affected areas to arrange forces and resources to support localities.

The PM also tasked the Ministry of Public Security with directing relevant units and local police forces to ensure security and support people in evacuation, typhoon response measures and rescue efforts, as requested by localities.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will assign telecom service providers to reinforce telecommunications infrastructure and make contingency plans to keep continuous communication between the central Government and typhoon-affected provinces, communes and villages.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Health must work to limit damage to equipment under their management, avoid disruptions to students' learning, maintain emergency care and promptly restore normal healthcare for residents.

According to Chính, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s duty is to keep a close watch on tourists and tourism activities, especially at sea, on islands or in coastal areas.

The Chief of Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee will coordinate with Ministry of Agriculture and Environment agencies to review response scenarios and prepare to support localities with their typhoon response efforts.

General directors of Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam, Vietnam News Agency and other media agencies are asked to increase the number of reports and broadcast duration to inform people about typhoon developments, Government directives and instructions from the PM.

Media groups will also guide people on measures to reduce damage from the storm.

Affected ministries and localities must report daily to the head of the Government Office before 3pm for summary reports to higher authorities before 5pm daily.

The PM has assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to instruct ministries, sectors and localities to assign prevention and response work for the typhoon. — VNS