PM Chính attends Asia Zero Emission Community Leaders Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended the third Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting as part of his activities at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The meeting brought together 11 member countries under the AZEC framework, including Australia, Japan, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam.

Launched in 2023, the AZEC initiative is a multilateral cooperation mechanism designed to help Asian countries address three key challenges: ensuring economic growth, energy security and decarbonising entire economies based on the principle of 'One goal, multiple pathways.'

Within this framework, AZEC members reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing diverse and practical pathways toward net-zero emissions, taking into account each country’s specific circumstances, existing goals or policies and development challenges, including geographical, economic, technological, institutional, social and equity factors.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivered opening remarks at the session. Delegation heads also acknowledged and welcomed the outcomes of the third AZEC Ministerial Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on October 17.

At the conclusion of the summit, the leaders adopted the Joint Statement of the 3rd AZEC Leaders Meeting, welcoming progress made since the second AZEC Leaders Meeting and emphasising the urgent need to accelerate actions during this critical decade in line with the 'Action Plan for the Coming Decade' endorsed at the second meeting and consistent with the policies of AZEC partner countries. VNS