Heavy rain forecast for central, Central Highlands regions over weekend

HÀ NỘI — Central provinces from Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi and the eastern parts of Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk provinces will experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms from Saturday to early Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rainfall is predicted to range from 80 to 170mm with some areas exceeding 350mm, mainly in coastal localities.

Rainfall intensity might reach over 100mm within three hours, the centre warned.

On Monday, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng and the southern region are also expected to have moderate rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of 20–40mm, and heavy to very heavy localised rain above 100mm.

Thunderstorms may bring tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusts, with possible rain intensity above 60mm in three hours.

From early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning, the area from Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi will continue to see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall of up to 200mm.

Heavy rain in this region is forecast to continue until the end of October 2025.

Lê Thị Loan, deputy head of the centre’s Weather Forecasting Division, warned that tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong winds were likely to occur during thunderstorms. VNS