Hanoians welcome the first cold spell of the season

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội residents woke up on Thursday morning to its first real cool snap of the season, as a cold spell swept across the capital, sending temperatures dropping to between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

The sudden change had caused many early commuters reaching for warm jackets to beat the chill.

For residents of the capital, the first cold spell always brings a mix of surprise and nostalgia, a familiar sign that autumn is giving way to winter.

Many office workers and street vendors could be seen shivering slightly on their morning routes, still adjusting to the abrupt shift in weather.

From early dawn, light rain and occasional drizzle blanketed the inner districts and nearby areas, adding a damp chill to the air and slightly reducing visibility.

The skies over Hà Nội remained overcast for most of the morning, with scattered showers expected mainly in the morning and midday hours before tapering off later in the day.

However, the gloom was forecast to persist through the afternoon and evening.

Compared with Wednesday, Thursday’s temperatures were noticeably lower, marking the capital’s first real taste of cold weather this autumn.

Daytime temperatures hovered steadily between 18 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, though the real feel was closer to 15-20 degrees Celsius.

At night, temperatures were expected to remain low, accompanied by a light, chilly breeze.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather conditions until Friday are as follows.

For the northern region, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces, light rain is forecast to occur in some areas, cold at night and in the early morning, with mountainous zones turning chilly.

Provinces from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi have been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms, particularly from southern Quảng Trị Province to Đà Nẵng City, where downpours may be very heavy.

Other regions are expected to have isolated showers and thunderstorms, with localised heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind.

The chilly weather accompanied by light early-season drizzle signals the strengthening of the cold spell over northern region, ushering Hà Nội into the transition period typical of late October cool, misty and gently melancholic.

Therefore, residents and visitors are advised to carry a light jacket, raincoat or umbrella when going out.

Children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions should keep warm and limit outdoor activities during drizzle and cold winds. — VNS