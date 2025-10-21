Two-metre-long dolphin carcass washes up on central beach

QUẢNG TRỊ — Local residents and authorities in the central province Quảng Trị joined forces to bury a washed-up dolphin on Nhật Lệ Beach, continuing a long-standing maritime tradition that honours the sea creatures considered companions by fishermen.

The dolphin carcass, measuring about 2m in length and weighing roughly 150kg, was discovered by residents on Tuesday morning in the area of Đồng Thuận Ward.

The Nhật Lệ Border Guard Station, under the Quảng Trị Provincial Border Guard Command, coordinated with local authorities and fishermen to perform a customary burial ceremony.

Fishermen believed that dolphins are often seen as bringers of good luck, assisting them during sea journeys. When a dolphin carcass is found, it is treated with the same respect as a deceased family member.

A few months earlier, smaller dolphin carcasses had washed ashore in the same area and were similarly buried by the local community. — VNS