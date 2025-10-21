Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Two-metre-long dolphin carcass washes up on central beach

October 21, 2025 - 16:53
The dolphin carcass was discovered by locals on Tuesday morning when it washed ashore in the area belonging to Đồng Thuận Ward, the central province of Quảng Trị.
The dolphin carcass is buried by the Nhật Lệ Border Guard and local people. — VNA/VNS Photo Hà Linh

QUẢNG TRỊ — Local residents and authorities in the central province Quảng Trị joined forces to bury a washed-up dolphin on Nhật Lệ Beach, continuing a long-standing maritime tradition that honours the sea creatures considered companions by fishermen.

The dolphin carcass, measuring about 2m in length and weighing roughly 150kg, was discovered by residents on Tuesday morning in the area of Đồng Thuận Ward.

The Nhật Lệ Border Guard Station, under the Quảng Trị Provincial Border Guard Command, coordinated with local authorities and fishermen to perform a customary burial ceremony.

Fishermen believed that dolphins are often seen as bringers of good luck, assisting them during sea journeys. When a dolphin carcass is found, it is treated with the same respect as a deceased family member.

A few months earlier, smaller dolphin carcasses had washed ashore in the same area and were similarly buried by the local community. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Environment

PM outlines measures to cope with Typhoon Matmo

Typhoon Matmo has weakened into a tropical depression. However, it is forecast to cause heavy rain in the mountainous and midland regions, with rainfall generally ranging from 100 to 200mm, and some areas experiencing very heavy rain exceeding 300mm.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom