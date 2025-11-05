Clan in Hà Tĩnh Province takes turns protecting a hundred-year-old forest

HÀ TĨNH – In central Hà Tĩnh Province, a local clan has spent generations nurturing and protecting a centuries-old forest, keeping both its trees and their ancestral bond alive.

For the Nguyễn family in Hạ Tiến Hamlet, Đức Thịnh Commune, safeguarding the lush one-hectare woodland nestled among their homes is more than tradition — it is an ancestral covenant and a source of enduring pride.

Beneath the cool shade of towering trees, 66-year-old Nguyễn Thị Đào shared stories of how her family has preserved the forest, once a shared garden for six siblings, for more than two centuries.

“Since birth, we have regarded caring for and protecting this forest as a sacred covenant of our ancestors — a responsibility and a source of pride for every descendant in the clan,” Đào told tienphong.vn. “Now, the forest contains many precious tree species. In the past, some people came to ask to buy them, but we firmly refused.”

Her modest home lies within the ancient grove, sheltered by its natural canopy. In summer, the trees offer shade; in winter, they form a windbreak, keeping the house warm and peaceful.

When Đức Thịnh Commune was still wild and undeveloped, the elders believed protecting the forest meant preserving blessings for future generations. Continuing that belief, Đào and her siblings have since the 1970s cared for each tree, seeing the forest as part of their own flesh and blood.

“For generations, our family has upheld the tradition passed down from our ancestors — taking turns to watch over and protect the forest. From replanting, tending, enriching the vegetation to preventing fires and deterring illegal logging — all of it has been seen as our duty and responsibility,” Đào said, her eyes gleaming with pride and quiet joy.

Standing among trees that soar 15 to 40 metres high, with trunks so broad that several people are needed to encircle them, one feels as though stepping into a miniature primaeval forest. The grove hosts rare timber species such as dổi, chò chỉ, trẹo, bời lời, gõ, cẩm lai, mít and sang. Each season, the scent of blossoms mingles with birdsong, creating a tranquil scene in the lowlands.

According to the People’s Committee of Đức Thịnh Commune, the forest helps regulate the climate, maintain underground water sources and prevent storms, while providing a habitat for many species.

“This is a valuable model of natural preservation, contributing to local ecological balance and the conservation of greenery,” said a commune representative.

Beyond the Nguyễn clan’s care, the entire village plays a role in safeguarding the forest.

“Preserving this forest is no simple task because of its large area — it requires everyone’s cooperation. Fortunately, locals here are very aware of the need to protect it. No one cuts down trees or damages them; everyone considers the forest a shared treasure, a source of pride for the entire village,” Đào said joyfully.

Spreading the message of a green environment

Life for Đào’s family and her relatives remains modest and sometimes difficult.

Yet no matter how hard things become, they have never considered selling the land or cutting down the trees.

Many have come offering high prices, hoping to turn the forest into a farm or a resort. Each time, Đào simply smiled and shook her head.

“Money eventually runs out. But the forest — it gives shade, holds memories and embodies the blessings of our ancestors,” she said.

Her elder cousin, Nguyễn Văn Thanh, said: “We once gathered the whole clan and agreed that the forest must never be sold. It is a gift from our forebears, a symbol of unity and affection.”

For the clan, tending the forest has become a traditional ritual.

On the family’s ancestral death anniversary, besides offering incense, they also clean up litter, clear the undergrowth and tend to the trees.

“Caring for the forest is also a way of paying tribute to our ancestors,” Thanh said.

They have taught their children and grandchildren to continue preserving it — as both a symbol of family heritage and a green, serene space that beautifies the village.

Though challenges such as pest control and fire prevention arise, everyone remains determined to keep the hundred-year-old forest thriving for generations to come.

Tống Thanh Giang, a neighbour, said that despite wars and natural disasters, the forest had stood firm and lush throughout the years.

To the people of Hạ Tiến Hamlet, it is more than a grove of trees — it is a living monument, a witness to generations of life.

Local authorities note that while many villagers once had their own small forest plots, most were later cleared or converted for other uses.

Now, only Đào’s family continues to faithfully care for and preserve their forest, where rare timber trees flourish.

As society becomes more urbanised and trees are often felled to make way for construction, the people of Hạ Tiến still quietly protect their forest as though guarding their faith.

The Nguyễn family are not merely keeping a garden — they are preserving a way of life, a harmony between humans and nature.

The Nguyễn clan’s hundreds-year-old forest is not only a family legacy but a green treasure of the countryside — where humanity and nature breathe as one. — VNS