WWF-Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng to boost biodiversity conservation

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) should look for a five-year co-operation in promoting nature conservation and building a ‘green and sustainable’ future, said Văn Ngọc Thịnh, CEO WWF-Viet Nam proposed at a working visit to the central city’s people’s committee.

Thịnh said WWF-Việt Nam, which marked its 30th anniversary in Việt Nam, committed to continue the long-standing partnership with the former Quảng Nam Province (in merger with Đà Nẵng City) in various projects in terms of biodiversity conservation, forest restoration and environmental protection for past decades.

He said WWF-Viet Nam implemented projects in central Việt Nam including the Elephant Species Habitat Conservation Area (Elephant SHCA), in the former Quảng Nam province’s Nông Sơn district; the Green Annamites; Saola conservation reserves in Quảng Nam and Huế, bankable projects; phase one of the Forest Restoration and Livelihood Development Project.

WWF-Viet Nam and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Việt Nam, officially signed a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen co-operation in nature conservation, sustainable agricultural development, climate change response, and environmental protection, Thịnh said, stressing the deeper co-operation with Đà Nẵng City.

On the occasion of the working visit, Martin Kabaluapa Kapinga, Chief Country Offices Division, WWF International, sent a donation of US$40,000 to ease the damage by the historic flooding in the City.

Vice chairwoman of the city Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi urged further supports from WWF-Viet Nam in improving community awareness education on biodiversity protection and capability of forest protection rangers as well as technological assistance in wetland reserves and forest protection.

She also asked WWF-Viet Nam in building strategic action plans in forest restoration and carbon credit exports as key parts of sustainable development and ‘green’ growth.

New Đà Nẵng City (including former Quảng Nam Province) has conserved the richest biodiversity ecology systems including the Sông Thanh National Park, UNESCO-recognised world biosphere reserve Chàm Islands-Hội An, and reserves of saola, Ngọc Linh ginseng (Vietnamese ginseng), Sơn Trà, Bà Nà Núi Chúa and South Hải Vân protected landscape.

The city approved a conservation project to protect endangered primates species – red-shanked douc langurs (Pygathrix nemaeus), while a population of more than 60 individuals of the grey-shanked douc langurs have been well protected by community in Núi Thành commune since 1997. — VNS