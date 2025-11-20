All public transport in Hà Nội, HCM City to run on green energy by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed a Government decision approving a National Action Plan on air quality that introduces a key target: by 2030, 100 per cent of public transport vehicles in Việt Nam's two largest cities will use clean and environmentally friendly energy.

The plan on addressing air pollution and managing air quality for 2026–2030 sets out an overall objective of limiting, preventing and gradually addressing air pollution in key economic regions, with a particular emphasis on tackling pollution in Hà Nội, HCM City and surrounding provinces. The issue has become urgent in recent years.

It also aims to strengthen the nation's capacity for air pollution prevention and air quality management, contributing to public health protection, building a green economy and promoting sustainable growth.

By 2030, air quality nationwide is expected to show clear signs of improvement.

In Hà Nội, the target is that annual average PM2.5 concentrations in 2030 must fall below 40 µg/m³, a 20 per cent reduction compared to 2024 levels, based on data collected at national air monitoring stations. Other air quality indicators must meet national environmental standards. At least 80 per cent of days in the year should record 'good' or 'moderate' levels on the national air quality index (VN AQI).

Provinces near the capital city – Thái Nguyên, Phú Thọ, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng and Ninh Bình – must cut average PM2.5 concentrations by at least 10 per cent from 2024 levels. HCM City and other urban centres nationwide are expected to see year-on-year improvements in VN AQI scores.

The plan requires 100 per cent of major emissions sources in high-risk industries such as cement, thermal power, steelmaking and boilers to be closely managed and gradually shifted towards lower emissions. All road vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and scooters, must be regulated and monitored for emissions according to the national standards and technical regulations applicable to each stage of the roadmap.

Urban transport infrastructure must be upgraded to support a greater share of green transport and public transit. Public transport fleets will be invested in, upgraded and gradually converted to clean and green energy, in line with Prime Minister's Decision 876/QĐ-TTg dated July 22, 2022, on the transport sector’s green energy transition programme.

For Hà Nội and HCM City specifically, by 2030, 100 per cent of public transport vehicles must run on clean, green, environmentally friendly energy. Policies will also be introduced to encourage and support the transition of technology-based delivery and ride-hailing vehicles (shippers) to clean and green energy.

The plan orders the strengthening of sanitation in public areas, eliminating lingering dust, sand and waste along roads and in shared spaces. Urban green spaces, including trees, lakes and parks, must be expanded according to approved planning. All construction sites must comply strictly with environmental protection measures, including proper shielding and vehicle washing, and all construction waste must be strictly managed.

Open burning of waste or agricultural by-products must end. By 2030, 100 per cent of crop by-products such as rice straw must be reused or recycled using appropriate methods. All religious and spiritual establishments must adopt measures to reduce emissions from ceremonial burning.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to have 1,200 certified green buildings, including at least 200 in Hà Nội and 500 in HCM City. Investment will be expanded in scientific research, advanced monitoring technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation to support air quality surveillance, forecasting and pollution warnings.

A National System for Air Pollution Warning, Forecasting and Control will be established to improve interagency coordination, monitoring, forecasting and early warning capabilities, enabling timely responses to severe air pollution events.

After 2030, Hà Nội aims to reduce PM2.5 concentrations by an average of 5 µg/m³ every five years, with the goal of meeting national ambient air quality standards by 2045. Air quality nationwide is expected to be maintained at good levels.

National Steering Committee on Air Pollution Control

To realise these targets, the plan outlines nine main tasks and solutions. These include: completing legal frameworks on air quality management; promoting technology research and transfer; managing industrial emissions; strengthening public transport and green mobility; enhancing construction management and urban sanitation; controlling open burning; building air quality monitoring and early warning capacity; improving inspection and enforcement; and enhancing international cooperation and communication.

A National Steering Committee on Air Pollution Control will be established to advise the Prime Minister and coordinate intersectoral efforts, with an initial focus on addressing pollution in the capital region.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will lead the implementation, coordinating with ministries and localities to build interprovincial coordination mechanisms, establish a national emissions database and expand the national environmental monitoring system.

It will also promote circular solutions for agricultural by-products and provide guidance for provincial air quality management plans. Interim review of the plan is scheduled for late 2027, with a comprehensive review in late 2030.

The decision assigns specific responsibilities to ministries, Government bodies, provincial authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations.

The decision takes effect from November 19. — VNS