Việt Nam braces for new storm, just as south-central region begins to recover from historic floods

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is bracing for another powerful storm in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) as communities in the south-central region struggle to recover from the country’s deadliest flooding in years, which has already left more than 100 people dead or missing.

Typhoon Verbena, designated Storm No.15 in Việt Nam, entered the East Sea early on Wednesday with sustained winds of level 10 on the Beaufort scale (89-102km/h) and gusts reaching level 13 (134-149km/h).

Forecasters expect the system to strengthen as it tracks across open water, potentially reaching level 11 (103-117km), gusting 14 (150-166km/h) over the central East Sea on Thursday.

By 4am Wednesday, the storm was about 540km east of Song Tử Tây Island, moving northwest at 20-25km/h. It is projected to shift gradually westward and slow down after 28 November, before weakening later in the week.

Japanese and Hong Kong meteorological agencies also expect Verbena to intensify over the next 24–48 hours, with peak winds of 108–120 km/h.

The storm is moving towards the south-central localities are continuing to clear mud, debris, and shattered homes after days of torrential rain triggered catastrophic flooding.

As of 5.30pm Tuesday, at least 108 people had been reported dead or missing – 98 confirmed deaths and 10 missing – with Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa provinces suffering the heaviest casualties.

More than 202,000 homes were flooded and over 400 houses collapsed, while economic losses have climbed to VNĐ13,078 trillion (US$496 million).

Authorities warn that Verbena could bring another round of widespread heavy rain from November 28, raising fears of renewed landslides and flash floods in areas already weakened by last week’s deluge.

Military Region 5 convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to coordinate storm-response efforts.

Colonel Phan Đại Nghĩa, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, ordered units to halt non-essential activities and prepare forces and equipment for rapid deployment.

Border Guard units have been instructed to work with local authorities to ensure the safety of crews and vessels at sea, and to notify shipowners and captains of the storm’s path as it approaches.

Military Region 5 has also dispatched three working teams to Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa – the three hardest hit by flooding in the past days – to support flood-prevention measures and prepare for the storm’s landfall.

Colonel Nghĩa said agencies must learn from shortcomings in the recent flood response and be ready for prolonged heavy rainfall caused by the storm’s circulation.

"We must concentrate all resources on responding to Storm Verbena," he said.

Verbena is the 15th storm to form in the East Sea this year, along with five tropical depressions, making 2025 the region’s second busiest storm year in three decades, trailing only 2017. — VNS