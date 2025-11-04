Coolmate secures Series C funding, marking new growth chapter for a Vietnamese brand

The participation of world-class investors underscores confidence in Coolmate’s execution capability and long-term vision for sustainable growth.

“Made in Việt Nam for the world” — A new chapter begins

Founded in 2019, Coolmate has built a tech-enabled local supply chain to deliver high-quality apparel at accessible prices. Over six years, it has fulfilled more than five million orders across Việt Nam, proving the potential of a new-generation Vietnamese brand.

With this Series C funding, Coolmate will accelerate three priorities for 2026–2030: Go Women – Go Global – Go Offline.

Go women — Unlocking the next growth segment

In March 2025, Coolmate launched its women’s activewear line, one of Việt Nam’s fastest-growing categories. This marks Coolmate’s expansion beyond men’s basics towards becoming a performance lifestyle brand for all, targeting 40% of total revenue from Women Active by 2030.

Go Global — From first wins to long-term vision

Coolmate debuted on Amazon US in 2025 with its sports sock line, quickly reaching Best Seller status with 25,000 orders per month. This momentum fuels its regional expansion and supports the goal of achieving 30% international revenue by 2030.

Go offline — Building performance lifestyle destinations

Coolmate’s offline retail strategy will create immersive spaces that showcase Vietnamese quality through purposeful design, functional performance, and meticulous attention to detail — a key growth pillar expected to contribute 40% of total revenue by 2030.

A strong foundation that earns global investor confidence

Despite a volatile start-up landscape, Coolmate’s growth rests on five strengths:

● Việt Nam-based supply chain excellence

● Performance-driven product innovation

● Deep consumer engagement

● A young, ambitious Vietnamese team

● Comprehensive technology adoption, digital transformation, and the application of technology in production and operations to enhance performance and business efficiency

“Coolmate was founded with a simple belief — that Việt Nam can create global-standard products, designed and produced with pride at home. This investment allows us to amplify that belief, expand to new markets, and keep building a brand that truly represents Vietnamese innovation.”

— Pham Chi Nhu, CEO & Founder of Coolmate

“Coolmate exemplifies Việt Nam’s new generation of consumer brands — digitally native, vertically integrated, and globally ambitious. The company’s disciplined execution and product innovation have set strong foundations for scale. We are proud to support its vision of becoming a leading performance lifestyle brand from Việt Nam to the world.”

— James Lee, General Partner, Vertex Growth Fund

About the Investors

Vertex Growth Fund partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to scale category-leading companies.

Cool Japan Fund promotes Japan’s cultural IP and lifestyle content globally and envisions Coolmate as a bridge for Japanese brands and merchandise in Việt Nam.

Youngone CVC is the venture arm of Youngone Holdings, a global leader in sports and outdoor manufacturing, focusing on innovation and sustainability in apparel and consumer brands./.