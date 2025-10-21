VIFA EXPO: From Việt Nam record to leading position

This is a testament to the 17-year persistent journey of creation and trade connection by Alliance Handicraft & Wooden Fine Art Corporation (Liên Minh Company), a rare purely Vietnamese enterprise that has successfully built an internationally standardised trade fair brand.

The boldness of a pioneer

VIFA EXPO was initiated in 2008, at a time when Việt Nam's wood export market was still fragmented and lacked a major platform for businesses to connect directly with international partners. In this context, Liên Minh Company chose a path few dared to take: building a specialised trade fair according to international standards, a place that connects the entire value chain from production and design to export and distribution.

The success of VIFA EXPO stems from a steadfast commitment to standardisation and the creation of sustainable value, rather than the pursuit of short-term growth. With each exhibition, standards are continually elevated, from space planning and business support services to trade connection activities. Every element is designed to deliver a professional, effective, and distinctively Vietnamese experience.

After 16 consecutive editions, VIFA EXPO has become the “golden meeting point” for Vietnamese exporting enterprises and international buyers.

Turning a trade fair into a national brand

“We are not just organising a trade fair; we are creating a national brand,” shared Dang Quoc Hung, General Director of Liên Minh Company.

To achieve this, Liên Minh Company focuses on three strategic directions: First, professionalising operations by standardising the entire organisational process according to international practices, ensuring quality and transparency. Second, expanding the trade ecosystem by developing VIFA ASEAN (in 2023) as an extended arm, connecting domestic and foreign furniture businesses in the region. Third, investing in experience and utilities, continuously innovating to make VIFA EXPO a place where meetings lead to cooperation, through specialised programmes like Business matching, Factory visit tours, Industry seminars, and dedicated support systems for travel and accommodation.

From record to vision

In September 2025, less than a month after VIFA EXPO was officially recognised by the Việt Nam Records Organisation (VietKings) with the title: “The annual oldest established & largest International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair Brand in Việt Nam (since 2008)”, Liên Minh Company was further honoured by SIDECM and CONPROCEN with the title “Top 20 Leading Excellent Enterprises of Việt Nam 2025”.

These two consecutive honours not only reflect the company's prestige but also provide a comprehensive picture of the management capacity and strategic vision of an enterprise that knows how to achieve sustainable development in the inherently challenging field of event organising.

2026 breakthrough: From sustainability to acceleration

Following this success, VIFA EXPO 2026 - the 17th edition of the exhibition - is expected to be the largest to date. It will take place from March 8–11, 2026, at two major exhibition centres in Hồ Chí Minh City: WTC EXPO (Bình Dương Ward) and SKY EXPO (Trung Mỹ Tây Ward), gathering over 2,800 booths across a total area of 51,000 sqm.

This is the first time the VIFA EXPO Fair has been organised at two venues, so the organisers are investing in visitor transportation with a free shuttle bus programme. This programme will feature three main routes connecting the two exhibition centres and the city centre, running continuously with 8–9 trips per day throughout the four days of the exhibition.

VIFA EXPO 2026 will also provide a synchronised system of support programmes and utilities, including: online and offline Business matching programmes, Factory visit tours, Industry seminars, and special offers from the official 3–5 star hotel system in HCM City, along with service partners providing services such as tourist SIM cards, ride-hailing vehicles, and more.

In parallel with VIFA EXPO, VIFA ASEAN is considered the company's second strategic piece, aimed at connecting the ASEAN indoor and outdoor furniture and handicraft export-import community, aspiring to create a regional platform with a Vietnamese imprint. The VIFA ASEAN 2026 Fair (the 4th edition), taking place from September 2–5, 2026, at SECC, will further consolidate Việt Nam’s position as the new furniture trade hub of Southeast Asia.

It can be said that in the event organising industry, where the rule is often quick effect but slow results, Liên Minh Company has demonstrated that persistence is indeed the strongest competitive advantage.

From a small enterprise, they have gradually built a brand with national influence through a clear strategy, international standard management, and belief in Vietnamese value.

The Việt Nam Record and the Top 20 Excellent Enterprises 2025 are merely two milestones in a long journey.

For the company, however, they are proof of a sustainable development strategy, where each fair not only generates revenue but also elevates the position of the Vietnamese brand on the global economic map.