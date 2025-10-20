Meey Group appoints Ms. Léonie Nguyen as CEO

Ms. Nguyen has served as Chief Strategy Officer at Meey Group since January 2025 and is deeply connected within the global technology and investment ecosystem. She is an investor and advisor to leading AI and Web3 startups worldwide and has co-founded several companies in these sectors.

Before entering the fintech and proptech industries, Ms. Nguyen held senior leadership positions overseeing global supply chains and strategic partnerships at Minh Thai ATV, serving major international brands such as Lacoste, Zara, The North Face, and Adidas. She previously worked as a Project Manager at GEODIS and held consulting roles across Europe and Asia.

Ms. Nguyen holds a Master of Engineering in Industrial Engineering from Université de Technologie de Troyes (France), a dual Master’s degree in Logistics and Management, and multiple Executive Certificates from leading U.S. institutions.

Mr. Hoang Mai Chung, founder of Meey Group, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, focusing on long-term vision and strategic partnerships. The complementary leadership structure — combining deep local market insight with global expertise — has already drawn significant interest from international investors.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Mr. Hoang Mai Chung stated: “The decision to appoint Ms. Léonie Nguyen as CEO reflects the Group's long-term strategic vision during this period of significant transformation. Ms. Nguyen has accompanied Meey Group through many important milestones, contributing wholeheartedly to building a solid foundation for the Group's sustainable development.”

He emphasized: “With innovative thinking, strategic management capabilities, and dedication to our shared mission, I am confident that under Ms. Nguyen's leadership, Meey Group will continue to reach further on its international integration journey. In the context of Meey Group preparing for ambitious plans in the coming period, the role of the chief executive has become more important than ever.”

In her inaugural address, Ms. Léonie Nguyen affirmed that Meey Group is building a technology ecosystem with the potential to drive the national economy through digital transformation and transparency in the real estate market. She stated: "We actualize technology through real products, real value, validated by the market."

Ms. Nguyen emphasized the significant achievements Meey Group has accomplished recently. Notably, the business trip to New York created a historic milestone as Meey Group became one of the rare Vietnamese enterprises honored with the proud display of the red flag with a golden star at the world's largest financial center.

The journey of meeting international investors has also yielded positive results. Strategic investment funds have recognized Meey Group as a promising investment opportunity, willing to increase their financial commitments following negotiation rounds. This reflects strong confidence from the international market in the leadership team's capabilities and Meey Group's development potential.

Regarding the long-term vision, Ms. Nguyen emphasized the mission to protect and comprehensively develop Meey Group's value chain. From research and development, product creation, marketing to business operations and communications, each link plays an important role in creating sustainable value. She shared that protecting this value chain is protecting the collective's labor achievements while affirming the real value that Meey Group brings to the community.

The leadership philosophy that Ms. Nguyen pursues stems from a dedication to contribution, where human resources serve as the core foundation. She emphasized that investing in people is the most important strategic investment, helping the company maintain growth momentum and attract talent. Meey Group is uniting young professionals from the millennial and Gen Z generations with solid knowledge foundations and technological fluency, carrying within them the ambition to create fresh, innovative values.

Ms. Nguyen also emphasized the importance of the real estate market in driving economic growth. Meey Group, with its extensive network and diverse product ecosystem, is on a journey to create value for society as a whole, contributing to market transparency and improving transaction efficiency. She called on the entire team to make their utmost efforts during this critical period, as Meey Group's success will benefit multiple stakeholders: employees' families, the investor community, and the national economy.

In her role as CEO, Ms. Nguyen will lead Meey Group's global IPO preparation process, focusing on financial standardization, enhancing corporate governance, and expanding into international markets. She shared: “Listing on the global capital market is a strategic move that helps Meey Group access substantial capital, enhance brand reputation, and expand our network of international partners.”

The company is working closely with leading advisory firms including Loeb & Loeb LLP, YKVN, and Marcum Asia to ensure every preparation step is meticulously executed, meeting the stringent requirements of international markets. Meey Group has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications, demonstrating commitment to quality management and information security.

The IPO preparation process demands precision in every detail, from perfecting financial reports according to international IFRS standards, building transparent governance systems, to maintaining core business growth momentum. The CEO's role during this phase is likened to that of a conductor, needing to harmoniously coordinate multiple critical work streams to ensure IPO project success.

Ms. Nguyen also shared her vision for the post-IPO period, when Meey Group aims to become a truly global public company. This requires building an organization capable of sustainable competition, adhering to the highest governance standards, and continuously creating shareholder value. Her international experience will also help Meey Group expand operations into new markets and establish strategic partnerships with global technology corporations.

Meey Group aims to expand its PropTech ecosystem into multiple international markets and strengthen partnerships with global financial institutions as part of its next growth phase. Meey Group's success is expected to help transform the global investment community's perception of Vietnamese technology companies' potential, opening opportunities for other enterprises to follow this pioneering path.