Sun Group completes its tourism ecosystem with the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways

The airline named after an island

For the first time in Việt Nam, an airline has been named after an island. The name Sun PhuQuoc Airways is not only symbolic but also reflects Sun Group’s strategic commitment to supporting the sustainable development of the 'Pearl Island' – contributing to Phú Quốc’s transformation into an internationally renowned destination and a new aviation hub in the region. At the same time, Sun PhuQuoc Airways represents a new 'pair of wings' connecting people and places, creating greater opportunities for travellers — especially Vietnamese passengers — to access Phú Quốc and other world-famous destinations through direct, high-quality flights.

In the context of Phú Quốc recently becoming a special administrative zone under An Giang Province and being selected to host the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which is expected to welcome around 10,000–12,000 delegates, including heads of state and government leaders from 21 APEC member economies such as the US, Russia, China, and Japan, the demand for air connectivity is set to surge dramatically. The emergence of an airline with a modern fleet, a well-defined strategic roadmap, and a differentiated development vision will play a vital role in enhancing aviation and tourism infrastructure, delivering tangible benefits to local communities.

Together with Sun Group’s ongoing investment in the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways represents a crucial piece of the puzzle — driving the integrated aviation–tourism growth model and reinforcing the allure of the island, which was recently named Asia’s most beautiful island and the world’s third-best by Condé Nast Traveler (US).

Speaking at the event, Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Construction, said: “The launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways by Sun Group is an extremely positive and proud milestone. It demonstrates the pioneering spirit, creativity, and bold vision of Vietnamese enterprises in joining hands with the Government to realise the national development aspirations and elevate Việt Nam to new heights.”

Speaking at the event, Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, said: “Sun PhuQuoc Airways was created to expand opportunities for travel, leisure, and discovery of Phú Quốc — not only for Vietnamese people but also for international visitors — through direct flights, reasonable fares, and a seamless experience from the sky to the ground. For Sun Group, aviation serves as the final pair of wings completing our comprehensive tourism ecosystem, contributing to the realisation of our aspiration to make Phú Quốc in particular, and Việt Nam in general, one of the region’s and the world’s leading destinations.”

A radiant symphony of launch day

The launch ceremony of Sun PhuQuoc Airways was meticulously staged under the theme 'Symphony of the Sun', transforming the entire space into the experience of the airline’s first-ever flight — a journey that narrates Sun Group’s aspiration to conquer the skies through music, light, and art. From the check-in counter, VIP lounge and boarding bridge to a creatively choreographed in-flight safety demonstration and fine dining service, every element of the event was crafted to mirror the emotional arc of a flight taking off — symbolising Sun Group’s ambition to reach new horizons.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the official cabin crew uniform collection, designed to reflect the timeless beauty and cultural pride of Việt Nam. Drawing inspiration from the traditional Northern Vietnamese 'áo ngũ thân' (five-panel tunic) and the elegant poise of Empress Nam Phương, the uniforms embody an Asian aesthetic expressed through the language of modern fashion.

The design features a warm chocolate-brown palette, evoking comfort, sophistication, and a sense of serenity. For cabin crew and pursers, the attire includes multiple refined layers: a high-collar white blouse, pencil skirt, and a tailored long vest or graceful cape, accented with a tilted hat and deep crimson bow. Pilots’ uniforms follow classic aviation standards, with crisp white shirts, red ties, and navy blazers and coats. Crafted from premium materials with precise tailoring, each piece allows flexibility while preserving an air of elegance and professionalism. Complementing the ensemble are bespoke accessories — wing-shaped badges, airplane tie clips, and pearl-inspired earrings — designed exclusively for the brand. This new uniform collection is more than attire; it is a symbol of hospitality, dedication, and world-class standards, where every flight attendant becomes a cultural ambassador, representing a modern, confident, and graceful Việt Nam.

On the same evening, Sun Group also officially unveiled the brand identity and logo of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, featuring the Sun symbol surrounded by nine stylised petals rotating clockwise — a motif expressing radiance, continuity, and the ever-forward journey that defines the spirit of the airline.

Steady steps toward the future

Prior to its official debut, Sun PhuQuoc Airways had been granted both the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) licence by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam on September 25, affirming the airline’s comprehensive capability in operations, safety, and training. The airline has already taken delivery of its first three aircraft, including Airbus A321NX and A321CEO models, out of a total of 8 aircraft planned for operation in 2025. The fleet will be rapidly expanded, reaching 25 aircraft by the end of 2026, and around 30–35 aircraft by 2027.

In parallel with technical readiness and crew training, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has completed the setup of its operational systems, safety procedures, and the 'hub-and-spoke' route network plan, positioning Phú Quốc as the central hub connecting major domestic and international destinations. This network aims to shorten travel times and minimise dependence on transit routes.

Ahead of its official launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways also marked a significant financial milestone by signing framework agreements with three of Việt Nam’s leading financial institutions — BIDV, VietinBank, and MB — to secure funding for the purchase of additional aircraft in the coming years.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, CEO of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said: “We deeply appreciate the trust and partnership of our financial institutions. This collaboration is not only a valuable source of capital but also a powerful affirmation of our long-term vision and sustainable growth pathway.”

Earlier the same day, Sun PhuQuoc Airways officially opened ticket sales on its website at www.sunphuquocairways.com, marking a key step toward its commercial debut on 1st November 2025. The airline will operate routes: Phú Quốc - HCM City, Phú Quốc - Hà Nội, Phú Quốc - Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội – HCM City, and HCM City – Đà Nẵng. From December 2025, the airline will continue expanding its network with new routes connecting Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng and Cam Ranh – Phú Quốc, enhancing connectivity between the central region’s “tourism capitals” and the Pearl Island. The airline is offering competitive fares, accompanied by a range of exclusive promotions and privileges at Sun Group’s resorts, hotels, and entertainment complexes.

From now until October 31, 2025, the first 500 customers booking Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) tickets via the NCB iziMobile app of the National Citizen Bank (NCB) will receive a 20% discount, up to VND 500,000 per booking. For travelers planning a year-end trip to Phú Quốc, NCB iziMobile continues to offer a 10 per cent discount, up to VND200,000 per booking, for tickets purchased before December 31, 2025 — an ideal opportunity to save more and enjoy a seamless journey with Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

Official booking channels:

● Official website: www.sunphuquocairways.com

● Authorized travel agents nationwide

● Group bookings via email: Groups@sunphuquocairways.com

Commercial operations commence on: November 1, 2025.