VINAMA’s 5G LED Screens – A new era of smart outdoor advertising

HCM CITY – In the vibrant urban landscape of HCM City, VINAMA’s new-generation 5G LED screens have become more than just advertising tools — they are now an integral part of the city’s modern skyline, bringing brand messages closer to millions of people every day.

According to Statista, Việt Nam’s digital outdoor advertising market is expected to reach nearly US$36 million in 2025, reflecting strong growth momentum.

The Global AdTech Report 2024 also reveals that 65 per cent of consumers recall messages from 5G LED screens longer than from static billboards, underscoring the technology’s superior impact.

In this digital age, 5G LED screens are redefining outdoor communication.

With vivid images, instant updates, and real-time performance tracking, these high-tech displays transform advertisements into engaging visual experiences, bridging brands and the public through innovation and interactivity.

It is no surprise that major brands have joined the wave. Retail and real estate giants such as Điện Máy Xanh and Gamuda Land, along with leading consumer and F&B names like Trung Nguyên Legend, KIDO, and Masan, have all partnered with VINAMA for their product launches and large-scale promotional campaigns.

Their choice highlights VINAMA’s pioneering role in the new era of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising.

What sets VINAMA apart is its extensive LED 5G network positioned at premium locations throughout downtown HCM City — from iconic streets like Lê Duẩn, Tôn Đức Thắng, and Lê Lợi to landmarks such as the Central Post Office, Đức Bà Cathedral, and Bạch Đằng Wharf.

Beyond display value, 5G LED screens offer interactive experiences.

Passers-by can scan QR codes to explore virtual collections, join mini-games, or even appear live on screen alongside the featured product.

Advertising, therefore, is no longer static — it becomes participatory, extending engagement from the streets to social media and retail points.

Successful campaigns have proven the impact. During major product launches, VINAMA’s LED screens simultaneously light up across key intersections, creating an electrifying citywide atmosphere that leaves lasting impressions.

The emotional connection generated helps brands build stronger recognition and loyalty.

With over 200 LED 5G locations connecting key roads and intersections, VINAMA JSC has established itself as one of the leading outdoor advertising companies in Việt Nam.

The firm’s combination of technology, creativity, and reach is helping transform traditional OOH advertising into a data-driven, experience-oriented platform.

As major brands continue to invest heavily in VINAMA’s 5G LED ecosystem, one message is clear: outdoor advertising in Việt Nam has entered a new digital chapter — the era of 5G LED, where technology meets emotion to create lasting brand resonance.

