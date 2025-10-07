Sun Group and Hilton deepen strategic partnership to transform Vietnam’s hospitality landscape

Hilton operates 25 world-class brands, with more than 8,800 hotels, nearly 1.3 million rooms across 139 countries and territories, and a loyalty base of over 200 million members. This latest milestone builds on the partnership between Sun Group and the globally renowned hospitality company, following the debut of La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton, which introduced an authentically Mediterranean-inspired resort experience unlike any other in Việt Nam.

This new collaboration, marked by the presence of Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton, signifies a major step forward in both scale and impact, as Sun Group and Hilton bring leading brands — Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton — into operation across Việt Nam's three key regions.

“Việt Nam has long been a key part of Hilton’s growth journey in South East Asia and our expanded partnership with Sun Group marks a pivotal moment in that trajectory. This collaboration brings together Hilton’s globally recognised and much-loved brands as well as Sun Group’s deep local expertise to create exceptional destinations that reflect the evolving needs of today’s travellers. From luxury to lifestyle and full-service offerings, these new hotels will introduce a diverse range of experiences across Việt Nam, catering to the growing demand for high-quality hospitality in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton.

Phu Quoc stands as a strategic highlight in the partnership between Sun Group and Hilton. Here, Hilton will introduce brands — Conrad Phu Quoc, Hilton Phu Quoc and DoubleTree by Hilton Phu Quoc — offering nearly 2,000 guest rooms within a multi-brand hotel cluster at a large-scale tourism and events complex designed to accommodate APEC 2027. This development will deliver exceptional hosting capacity to welcome thousands of delegates, dignitaries and international media attending one of Việt Nam's most significant diplomatic events.

Conveniently connected to the Convention Center and Phu Quoc International Airport, the hotel cluster will also benefit from the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, forming a fully integrated ecosystem that positions the island as a premier MICE destination in the Asia-Pacific region, capable of attracting global events and high-end travellers alike.

In Quang Ninh, Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort will bring Hilton’s signature hospitality to northern Việt Nam. Featuring 216 rooms and villas, the resort is designed in the style of a traditional Japanese onsen retreat, complete with public mineral baths and wellness facilities, offering guests a distinctive health and relaxation experience.

LXR Hotels & Resorts, a curated collection of independent luxury properties, will make its Việt Nam debut with a resort located on Green Island along the Han River in Da Nang. Combining personalised service, distinctive design and deeply local cultural experiences, the hotel invites travellers to discover the hidden charms of Da Nang while enjoying sophisticated comfort and refined hospitality. This marks the first-ever presence of the LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in Việt Nam.

Chairman of Sun Group Dang Minh Truong said: “Bringing Hilton’s world-leading hotel brands to Sun Group’s flagship destinations in Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Phu Quoc will help establish new benchmarks for integrated resort models that combine leisure, entertainment and wellness. These developments will harmoniously unite culture, natural beauty and global hospitality standards to create truly memorable experiences for every traveller to Việt Nam.”

This expansion not only meets the rising expectations of both domestic and international travellers but also elevates service standards across destinations such as Quang Ninh, Da Nang and particularly Phu Quoc. Each journey will go beyond simple accommodation or sightseeing to offer a complete experience that celebrates local character and world-class hospitality.

The event also reaffirms Sun Group’s pioneering role over the past 18 years in bringing leading international hotel brands to Việt Nam, helping shape the nation’s luxury tourism landscape and strengthening Việt Nam's position on the global map of high-end hospitality.