Timo Digital Bank partners with MAE to support reforestation in Việt Nam

Gia đình Haha is a reality TV programme featuring well-known artists such as Jun Phạm, Rhymastic, Bùi Công Nam, Duy Khánh, and Ngọc Thanh Tâm, who immerse themselves in the daily lives of local residents. Its first season, filmed in Bản Liền commune (Lào Cai province), has successfully captured the spirit, culture, and scenery of Việt Nam’s Northwest, resonating strongly with audiences nationwide.

In episode 4, sparked by an idea from Jun Phạm and the heartfelt stories of villagers who suffered from landslides and floods during Typhoon Yagi in 2024, the initiative Gia đình Haha – For a Happy Việt Nam was born. Rooted in the genuine bond between the production crew, artists, and the people of Bản Liền, the project aspires to plant 20,000 trees to restore the landscape, prevent erosion, and create sustainable livelihoods for the local community.

This milestone translates into 250,000 square metres of newly restored greenery in Bản Liền commune, Lào Cai province. The contributions will directly support reforestation, reduce soil erosion, and create sustainable livelihoods for local communities affected by landslides and floods.

On August 9, the campaign marked a major milestone with a tree-planting ceremony in Bản Liền commune. The event was attended by Jun Phạm, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Timo Digital Bank by BVBank, local authorities, and residents of Bản Liền commune. Together, they planted the first 1,200 trees, laying the foundation for the wider reforestation effort.

Đoàn Thu Uyên, Growth Manager at Timo, shared: “We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming response from the community. At Timo, we believe in spreading positivity and supporting meaningful initiatives that not only enrich lives financially but also contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future. This campaign exemplifies how shared values and transparency can inspire collective action.”

The fundraising campaign for Gia đình Haha – For a Happy Việt Nam runs until August 31, 2025, with a goal of raising VND 2 billion. All project information and donation updates are publicly available on the official channels of the Centre for Natural Resources and Environment Communication.

