Sun Group and the U.S. Embassy foster aviation – hospitality cooperation

The U.S.–Vietnam Aviation Partnership Roundtable was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam - Marc E. Knapper, together with representatives from 15 leading American corporations in aviation, technology, and financial services, including global names such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Honeywell, United Airlines, Rapiscan Systems, Gulfstream, BNP Associates, Corgan, Gensler, Hill International, KBR, Oshkosh AeroTech, and Otis Elevator. Their presence at the roundtable not only demonstrates the vast potential for cooperation, but also reaffirms the international community’s confidence in the growth of Vietnam’s aviation and tourism industries.

The roundtable is regarded as one of the largest international aviation cooperation events held in Vietnam this year. It was positioned as an investment promotion platform, where businesses from both countries, particularly in the fields of aviation and hospitality, had the opportunity to meet, exchange insights, and explore new avenues for cooperation.

Within the framework of the roundtable, Sun Group introduced Sun PhuQuoc Airways – Vietnam’s first airline pursuing the “resort airline” model, fully invested and developed by the Group. True to its mission reflected in the name, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is building a hub-and-spoke network with Phu Quoc at the center, directly connecting major cities domestically and internationally. This approach aims to provide every traveler with easier access to Phu Quoc – hailed as the world’s second most beautiful island after the Maldives.

More than an airline, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is positioned as a strategic cornerstone in Sun Group’s diversified ecosystem of experiences on the Pearl Island, encompassing luxury resorts, entertainment complexes, wellness services, shopping, gastronomy, and world-class shows. Together, they form a seamless journey, where each flight does not simply transport passengers to a destination but ushers them into a complete holiday experience — from the sky to the ground.

In parallel with commercial aviation, Sun Group is implementing plans to upgrade Phu Quoc International Airport to ICAO Code 4E standards, expanding its scale to 1,050 hectares with more than 100 aircraft stands. This synchronized investment, from ground infrastructure to an advanced airline fleet, demonstrates Sun Group’s long-term and methodical vision, working alongside local authorities to transform Phu Quoc into a new aviation and tourism hub for the region.

At the roundtable, U.S. corporations brought forward a range of cutting-edge solutions. Representatives from leading planning and design firms emphasised the importance of building human-centered “smart airports.” Technology giants such as Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, and Rapiscan presented solutions spanning from cloud computing and data management to advanced security screening and fuel-efficient operations. Experts from GE Aerospace, Gulfstream, and Honeywell Aerospace further highlighted the global trend toward sustainable aviation, with a strong focus on flight safety, intelligent operations, and the application of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, shared: “For Sun Group, aviation is not merely a means of transportation, but a strategic infrastructure to elevate the stature of a destination. We are building a comprehensive aviation ecosystem, from airport infrastructure to commercial airlines and premium services, with the vision of transforming Phu Quoc from a paradise for leisure into a new aviation and tourism hub of the region. The presence of leading U.S. corporations today opens up valuable opportunities for collaboration, enabling us to learn from cutting-edge technologies while reaffirming our commitment to sustainable development and global integration.”

Ambassador Marc E. Knapper remarked: “The connections forged today between American aviation leaders and Vietnamese innovators like Sun Group create the foundation for transformative collaboration. By combining cutting-edge U.S. technology with Vietnam's dynamic market growth and visionary private sector leadership, we can accelerate progress toward making Vietnam the premier aviation destination in Southeast Asia.”

The innovative solutions presented by leading international corporations, combined with the strong commitment of Sun Group and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, have marked an important milestone in the journey to transform Phu Quoc into a new global hub for aviation and tourism.