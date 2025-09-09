Sun Group partners with Swiss group to develop international tourism academy in Việt Nam

The partnership will see EHL, recognised as the world’s leading education group in hotel and service management training, work alongside Sun Group to develop the Sun Tourism Academy (STA). The aim is to nurture a generation of international-standard professionals in entertainment and leisure, helping to significantly enhance the quality of Việt Nam’s tourism service industry.

With a legacy spanning more than 130 years, EHL has produced leading figures and experts in hospitality and service worldwide, earning its reputation as the 'Harvard of the global hospitality industry.' The institution has consistently secured the top spot in the QS World University Rankings for Hospitality & Leisure Management for many years running.

The signing ceremony marks an important milestone in the development of Sun Group’s ecosystem, affirming a strong commitment to long-term investment in training and developing high-quality human resources to meet the growing demand of Việt Nam’s tourism service industry, especially in hotels and entertainment.

Accordingly, STA, with the support of EHL, will build training programmes to international standards, closely linking theory, practice and real-life experience. The academy is expected to become a pioneering model where young Vietnamese generations can access modern knowledge, advanced technology and global service thinking.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of the Entertainment & Hospitality Division of the Group, affirmed that the support of EHL is the key factor ensuring that the Sun Tourism Academy becomes an international-standard, distinctive and high-class training centre.

"Throughout our development journey, Sun Group has always adhered to the philosophy of creating works, products and services with timeless imprints," said Quynh Anh. "But for each work to become an icon, people always play the decisive role.

"Therefore, we consider training and developing high-quality human resources as one of our top priorities. The establishment of the Sun Tourism Academy is the clearest evidence of that commitment. We will accompany Việt Nam’s tourism industry in training and developing a team of high-level human resources, meeting international standards while still embracing Vietnamese identity, to raise quality and contribute to positioning Việt Nam as a leading tourism service destination in the region."

From EHL’s side, Bao Chen, Regional Director and Head of Business Development, added: “EHL works closely with Sun Group on this project with the ambition to build and develop a sustainable workforce while nurturing job opportunities not only for Sun Group but also for the whole industry.

"This is our core goal. We also see Việt Nam as having great potential for talent development and career opportunities. Therefore, this project will become a catalyst between EHL and Sun Group, contributing to both the country and the industry.”

In nearly two decades of formation and development, Sun Group has risen to become one of Việt Nam’s leading private economic groups, operating in core fields of leisure travel, entertainment, luxury real estate, infrastructure investment and finance. With the mission of 'Beautifying lands,' Sun Group has created a series of iconic works, international-class tourism–resort complexes and achieved many world records such as Sun World Ba Na Hills (Đà Nẵng), Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa), Sunset Town (Phú Quốc) and international-class hotels managed by the world’s leading hotel brands.

For Sun Group, 'Charming the lands' is not only through iconic works but the creation of the Sun Tourism Academy also demonstrates the aspiration of 'beautifying lands with knowledge.'

The Sun Tourism Academy aims to train high-quality human resources in tourism and service, opening the door to sustainable jobs for local people in destinations where Sun Group operates, especially in remote areas. Accordingly, the Sun Tourism Academy not only provides the young generation with the knowledge needed for international integration but also contributes to raising the intellectual level of communities in localities.

Students at the Sun Tourism Academy will 'learn by doing' directly in professional environments at entertainment and resort complexes developed by Sun Group.

Thanks to this, they will not only be equipped with knowledge, skills and advanced service thinking but will also be assured of output quality, ready to work at Sun Group’s service facilities. This will also serve as a supply source of international-standard human resources for the tourism and hospitality industry, contributing to raising Việt Nam’s position on the global tourism and service map.

In 2024, Việt Nam welcomed more than 18 million international visitors and in just the first seven months of 2025, the number exceeded 11 million, an increase of more than 23% compared with the same period. Tourism continues to affirm itself as a spearhead economic sector with the demand for high-quality human resources increasing, especially in hotels and services.

Therefore, the cooperation between Sun Group and EHL not only aims to meet the internal needs of Sun Group’s ecosystem but also contributes to forming a team of highly skilled human resources, 'service ambassadors' of international stature, capable and courageous enough to spread Vietnamese pride to the world.

From this foundation, the country will increasingly affirm its position as an attractive, professional and experience-rich destination on the global tourism map.