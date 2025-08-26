Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

AEON Vietnam wins again with double HR success

August 26, 2025 - 10:00
Winning the DEI award highlights AEON Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to foster diversity, inclusion and well-being.

AEON Vietnam once again achieved a 'double win' at the 2025 HR Asia Awards, being named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the seventh year and winning the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) award for the second consecutive year.

The prestigious awards are a testament to AEON Vietnam’s people-centered strategy. Photo courtesy of the company

These prestigious honours reaffirm AEON Vietnam's commitment to placing people at the heart of its growth strategy.

In an industry known for rapid change, AEON has built a stable and supportive workplace that empowers employees to grow, take on new challenges and contribute to sustainable business success.

DEI – A workplace for every generation

Winning the DEI award highlights AEON Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to foster diversity, inclusion and well-being. According to the HR Asia survey, the company outperformed industry averages, scoring 4.38 for equal development opportunities (compared with 4.08) and 4.20 for comfort in discussing culture and beliefs (compared with 3.94).

With Generation Y accounting for 50 per cent and Generation Z for 46 per cent of the workforce, AEON views its multi-generational team as a strategic advantage. Open two-way communication, regular meetings, stay interviews and continuous feedback channels ensure that all voices are heard and respected.

Coaching culture to develop future leaders

A coaching culture is deeply embedded, fostering continuous learning and cross-generational mentorship. Photo courtesy of the company

Guided by the philosophy ‘Leaders Create Leaders,’ AEON integrates coaching across the organisation. Employees benefit from one-on-one mentoring, cross-generational coaching and leadership dialogues that encourage collaboration and skills growth.

The HR Asia survey recorded a score of 4.54 for 'employees willing to support colleagues,' far exceeding the industry average of 4.12. This approach has earned AEON international recognition, including the Marshall Award 2023 and the ICF Award 2024.

Sustainable growth through people

AEON Group has identified Việt Nam as its second most strategic market after Japan, aiming to triple its scale by 2030. With its consistent people-first approach and strong HR foundation, AEON Vietnam is well positioned to expand nationwide, create thousands of new jobs, and contribute to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s workforce. VNS

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc soars higher with two new Airbus A321CEOs

On the morning of August 19, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) — an airline invested in and developed by Sun Group — simultaneously welcomed two Airbus A321CEOs at Noi Bai International Airport in Hà Nội. This milestone brings the carrier closer to completing its eight-aircraft fleet within 2025, paving the way for ticket sales to begin in October and the inaugural commercial flight expected in November.
Brandinfo

Vân Đồn bets big on Việt Nam’s first homegrown casino complex

QUẢNG NINH — On August 15, the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province issued Decision No. 3226/QD-UBND, approving Sun Vân Đồn Joint Stock Company — part of Sun Group — as the investor to develop the Vân Đồn Integrated Casino & Tourism Complex, Việt Nam’s first pilot casino complex for domestic players.
Brandinfo

Vietnamese doctor shines at International Conference with X-PERB Protocol

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – At the prestigious international conference in non-surgical aesthetic medicine Merz Aesthetics ELEVATE 2025, Dr To Lan Phuong, founder of Lux Beauty Center, proudly represented Việt Nam with a scientific presentation on her original treatment protocol, X-PERB: The Multi-Layer Skin Regeneration Protocol.
Brandinfo

Over a decade at the top of Việt Nam’s consumer finance market

Remaining steadfast in its mission as a bridge for formal consumer lending, FE CREDIT has brought financial inclusion to millions of underserved individuals across Việt Nam. Despite market challenges, the company has consistently maintained its leading position, as evidenced by numerous prestigious awards. These reflect its adaptability, effective strategies, and strong commitment to sustainable development in the country’s consumer finance sector.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom