AEON Vietnam wins again with double HR success

AEON Vietnam once again achieved a 'double win' at the 2025 HR Asia Awards, being named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the seventh year and winning the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) award for the second consecutive year.

These prestigious honours reaffirm AEON Vietnam's commitment to placing people at the heart of its growth strategy.

In an industry known for rapid change, AEON has built a stable and supportive workplace that empowers employees to grow, take on new challenges and contribute to sustainable business success.

DEI – A workplace for every generation

Winning the DEI award highlights AEON Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to foster diversity, inclusion and well-being. According to the HR Asia survey, the company outperformed industry averages, scoring 4.38 for equal development opportunities (compared with 4.08) and 4.20 for comfort in discussing culture and beliefs (compared with 3.94).

With Generation Y accounting for 50 per cent and Generation Z for 46 per cent of the workforce, AEON views its multi-generational team as a strategic advantage. Open two-way communication, regular meetings, stay interviews and continuous feedback channels ensure that all voices are heard and respected.

Coaching culture to develop future leaders

Guided by the philosophy ‘Leaders Create Leaders,’ AEON integrates coaching across the organisation. Employees benefit from one-on-one mentoring, cross-generational coaching and leadership dialogues that encourage collaboration and skills growth.

The HR Asia survey recorded a score of 4.54 for 'employees willing to support colleagues,' far exceeding the industry average of 4.12. This approach has earned AEON international recognition, including the Marshall Award 2023 and the ICF Award 2024.

Sustainable growth through people

AEON Group has identified Việt Nam as its second most strategic market after Japan, aiming to triple its scale by 2030. With its consistent people-first approach and strong HR foundation, AEON Vietnam is well positioned to expand nationwide, create thousands of new jobs, and contribute to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s workforce. VNS