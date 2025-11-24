Banks stop accepting transactions by passport for VN customers from 2026

HÀ NỘI — From January 1, 2026, Vietnamese citizens will no longer be able to use passports for bank transactions, as banks tighten identification rules to prevent fraud and streamline data across the system.

Under Circular 17/2024/TT-NHNN on opening and using payment accounts at payment service providers and Circular 18/2024/TT-NHNN on bank card activities issued by the State Bank of Vietnam, citizens will now be required to use ID cards or electronic ID cards to verify their identity for payment transactions, money withdrawals and card operations.

Bank customers can only withdraw money or make electronic transactions when their biometric data matches the information stored in their chip-embedded ID card or high-level electronic identification accounts. For non-chip ID cards, banks will authenticate through the National Population Database.

In addition, when opening a bank card or signing a bank card usage contract, customers must provide an ID card, an electronic ID card, or a birth certificate for those under 14 years old. Passports will no longer be accepted for these purposes.

The SBV said the new policy aims to ensure accuracy, strengthen fraud prevention and forgery, and standardise data across the banking system.

The change is being implemented early to avoid disruption, as from January 1, the banking system will only process transactions once customers have successfully authenticated their information and biometric data.

Banks have also urged customers to update their personal information as soon as possible, particularly those who frequently use digital banking services, to ensure smooth transactions after the deadline. — BIZHUB/VNS