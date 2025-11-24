HCM City stimulates spending ahead of Tết 2026

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade is set to intensify consumer stimulus efforts until the peak Lunar New Year (Tết) shopping season to help the city achieve its economic growth targets.

Nguyễn Minh Hùng, deputy head of the department’s trade management division, outlined a series of programmes, including the ‘Shopping Season’ promotion programme – phase 2 from November 15 to December 31, allowing businesses to offer big discounts to attract year-end shoppers.

A highlight is the ‘City Sale,’ a major promotion for high-profile domestic and international brands from November 15 to January 4, 2026.

The second phase has been expanded to include 10 locations, including Bình Dương and Vũng Tàu, alongside Bến Thành Metro Station and major shopping centres across the city.

Featuring more than 500 reputed brands, City Sale is expected to increase footfall at shopping centres by 30–50 per cent, Hùng said.

Other activities include “Responsible Green Tick Month” in December, aimed at ensuring safe, transparent, and responsibly sourced essential goods for Tết.

The department is also working with the city Labour Federation to roll out mobile sales programmes, taking essential goods at discounted prices to workers living in dormitories and industrial zones, with support from major brands, retailers and credit institutions.

From December 19 to 21, Vũng Tàu will host the OCOP Products and Regional Specialties Week and a supply–demand connection conference between HCM City and other provinces.

The event will bring together thousands of speciality and OCOP products from across the country, enabling city residents to access high-quality, reasonably priced goods for Tết 2026, he added.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the department, said these programmes not only stimulate consumption but also help regulate the market, ensure smooth circulation of goods and strengthen consumer trust.

Communication efforts for the Shopping Season and Responsible Green Tick programmes will be stepped up with the support of the HCM City Advertising Association and Focus Media, including promotion through public digital screens in buildings, shopping centres, supermarkets, elevators, and other public areas, he said.

According to the department, the city’s total retail sales of goods and services were worth VNĐ809 trillion (US$30.7 billion) in the first 10 months of 2025, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, reflecting recovering demand and effective market management.

Strengthening inspections and enforcement

The department also plans to strengthen market inspections to stabilise the market and protect consumers.

Nguyễn Quang Huy, deputy head of the Market Surveillance Authority, said inspections would cover retail outlets, traditional markets, shopping centres, major promotion events, e-commerce platforms, and online sales channels.

Violations related to counterfeit, imitation, low-quality, and unverified goods, particularly essential Tết items such as foods, sweets, alcohol, beverages, and gift sets would be severely penalised, he warned.

Businesses participating in city programmes must comply with regulations related to commerce, promotions, pricing, product quality, and food safety, he said.

Transparent information on product origin, warranty and return is key to building consumer confidence, he added.

Phương said closer scrutiny would enable the city to remain on top of Tết supply, prevent trade fraud, ensure safe and high-quality goods for consumers, foster fair competition, protect reputed businesses, and contribute to market stability, and consumer safety during the year-end and Lunar New Year shopping seasons.— VNS