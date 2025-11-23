Vietnam Dialogue 2025 drives economic cooperation between Việt Nam, Germany, Europe

HÀ NỘI — The "Vietnam Dialogue 2025" forum, held at the weekend in Frankfurt, brought together a large number of German and Vietnamese experts, scholars and representatives from leading European corporations in the fields of technology, finance and energy.

Organised by Vietnam Advisors in collaboration with the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV), this year's event focused on four major themes shaping the future of Việt Nam–EU economic cooperation, namely Việt Nam–Germany–EU relations; Việt Nam's emergence as a global technology hub; green transition and investment opportunities for European businesses; and Việt Nam's prospects as a regional financial centre.

Discussions in the sessions centred on the Southeast Asian nation's macroeconomic shifts and its potential to attract investment in high technology, renewable energy and sustainable finance.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Đắc Thành affirmed that the strong turnout clearly reflected not only the robust development of the Việt Nam-Germany Strategic Partnership but also the deep interest of European enterprises in Việt Nam's growth potential, at a time when the global political and economic situation is undergoing rapid and unprecedented changes.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy, highlighted the stability of Việt Nam's political system, the Government's strong reform commitments, and the dynamism of a 100-million-strong economy with a young, hardworking and eager-to-learn workforce. They are factors that underpin the country's appeal as an investment destination, she noted.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Germany, Jan Rene Fricke of Vietnam Advisors, who initiated the forum, said this year's edition welcomed 150 participants from the business, academia and political circles, all seeking to explore opportunities in Việt Nam and identify new avenues for Việt Nam–Germany and Europe–Việt Nam cooperation.

Fricke noted that the nation is rapidly developing into a technology hub and becoming an increasingly important partner for the German industry.

Almut Rößner, executive director of OAV, said the bilateral Strategic Partnership, especially in economy, is witnessing unprecedented momentum. She emphasised that key areas for deepening the bilateral relationship include sustainable development and digital transformation.

According to her, Germany strongly supports Việt Nam's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Germany's technologies and expertise in renewable energy, from grid stabilisation to energy storage, could make a significant contribution to this goal. — VNA/VNS