Khánh Hòa develops coastal urban area, logistics centre in Cà Ná

HÀ NỘI — Synchronous infrastructure and multimodal connectivity support the development of Cà Ná as a modern coastal urban area, an international deep-water port, boosting trade, logistics services, and the attraction of high-quality human resources.

Dr. Architect Trương Văn Quảng, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, made the remarks at a seminar on Cà Ná coastal real estate with development of urban areas and international commercial ports was held on November 21 in Hà Nội by Vietnam Real Estate Electronic Magazine, in coordination with the Vietnam Real Estate Research Institute.

Experts at the seminar agreed that Cà Ná is becoming a new development centre and will play a special role in Khánh Hòa’s future development.

From a coastal fishing village, Cà Ná is rapidly transforming into an industrial-seaport-energy centre. Three key projects – the 1,500MW LNG power complex, the 827-hectare Cà Ná Industrial Park, and the comprehensive seaport – are shaping a national-scale infrastructure ecosystem.

Inter-regional transport networks such as the Cam Lâm-Vĩnh Hảo Expressway and the connection between the North-South Expressway and the seaport create a complete logistics corridor for the region.

According to Dr. Architect Trương Văn Quảng, the merger of administrative boundaries between Khánh Hòa and the former Ninh Thuận Province creates a continuous marine development corridor from North Vân Phong to Cà Ná.

Dr. Nguyễn Văn Đính, vice chairman of the Vietnam Real Estate Association, commented that this creates a 'double advantage', as South Khánh Hòa is experiencing rapid growth, especially in renewable energy and marine industries.

Located on the North–South gateway and designated for a future nuclear power plant, Cà Ná is expected to attract a high-level workforce and develop into a technology-, service- and knowledge-based urban area.

Seaport development will stimulate logistics activities, increase population size, and naturally create demand for housing, commerce, and services.

“In addition, seaports will attract logistics systems and goods flows, drawing more labour and increasing the local population. Industrial activities will bring in high-quality human resources, opening great potential for a technological and knowledge-based urban economy,” said Đính.

Bùi Văn Doanh, director of the Vietnam Real Estate Research Institute, noted that before the merger, South Khánh Hòa focused mainly on marine economy and tourism in areas such as old Khánh Hòa, Nha Trang, and Cam Ranh. As a result, the seas of the former Ninh Thuận và Bình Thuận provinces were nearly forgotten due to limited transport and infrastructure connections.

However, after the merger, the region benefits from Khánh Hòa's overall advantages while preserving the pristine, clean environment and beautiful beaches.

With a large supply of clean land available for urban development and minimal overlapping planning, Doanh said that the locality can plan urban development systematically from the outset, allowing Cà Ná to start later but move ahead.

Currently, Trung Nam Cà Ná International Port is expected to be developed into a super-heavy wharf, becoming an important destination on the international maritime route and a key link in the development of the energy and logistics industries.

In the period 2025–30, Cà Ná aims to increase the proportion of industry–construction–services to over 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, with real estate prices in Nha Trang and Cam Ranh rising, investment capital is shifting toward high-potential areas with more affordable prices, such as Cà Ná.

Breakthroughs in infrastructure and increasing FDI in industry and energy are driving demand for urban areas serving experts, housing for technical workers, and commercial–service zones near the port. This is why large-scale urban projects have begun to emerge in Cà Ná.

Among them, Cà Ná New City –developed by ACT Holdings Joint Stock Company – stands out as one of the largest urban projects within a 50km radius.

According to Kiều Anh Tuấn, vice chairman and general director of ACT Holdings, the project has completed its legal procedures and infrastructure acceptance and is ready to issue land-use right certificates to customers. Its location opposite Cà Ná Industrial Park – which is expected to attract about 56,000 workers within 5-10 years – will greatly increase demand for housing and investment.

With four LNG power complexes expected to be launched in the next phase, South Khánh Hòa will welcome a large number of experts, engineers, and highly skilled workers.

This creates new space for urban development while requiring housing projects to meet high standards of infrastructure, amenities, and legality.

At the event, ACT Holdings and BrandLift Asia Co, Ltd signed a cooperation agreement on project business and marketing. This partnership aims to develop Cà Ná New City as a sustainable urban area, supporting future industrial–seaport development. — VNS