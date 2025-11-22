Hà Nội's industrial sector: growth and goals

Hà Nội's industrial production is showing positive growth. The city is working to create favourable conditions for high-tech and industrial parks to attract investment and achieve breakthroughs in development.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday visited the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Africa’s largest bourse, seeking stronger financial-market cooperation as Việt Nam accelerates capital-market development.
The Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA) chaired a seminar titled “Building a Sustainable ESG Supply Chain – From Theory to Practice” on Thursday during the Vietnam International Exhibition on Electronic Components and Smart Manufacturing (GEIMS 2025) in Hà Nội.