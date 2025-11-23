US announces preliminary conclusion of anti-dumping duty review on Vietnamese honey

HÀ NỘI — The US has announced the preliminary conclusion of its anti-dumping duty review on Vietnamese honey, with a significant reduction in the duty rate compared to the previous period.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (Trav) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) on Tuesday issued a preliminary determination regarding the second administrative review of anti-dumping duties on raw honey imported from Việt Nam.

The review period spans from June 1, 2023, to May 31 last year.

According to the DOC, the dumping margins for the two mandatory respondent companies from Việt Nam during the review period were 6.72 per cent and 21.55 per cent, respectively.

Additionally, 12 other companies eligible for separate rates under this administrative review will face a duty rate of 14.14 per cent, which is the simple average of the dumping margins for the two respondent companies.

This rate has been significantly reduced compared to the final duty rates from the first administrative review (for the period from August 25, 2021, to May 31, 2023), which were between 100.72 per cent and 156.96 per cent.

Other companies that did not qualify for separate rates or did not participate in the review, or are new exporters will continue to be subject to the national duty rate of 60.03 per cent as per the original anti-dumping order.

The Trav explained that since Việt Nam was still considered a non-market economy (NME) by the US in this case, the DOC applied the normal value calculation method through a third-country surrogate value in accordance with Section 773(c) of the 1930 Tariff Act.

Related parties have the right to submit a case brief within 21 days from the date of this preliminary notice, followed by a rebuttal brief within five days.

Parties wishing to request a hearing must submit a written request to the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance, through the US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ACCESS), no later than 5:00pm (Eastern Time) within 30 days from the date of this announcement.

Issues raised during the hearing will be limited to those presented in the corresponding case briefs.

The DOC is expected to issue its final determination within 120 days from the date of this preliminary determination.

Under Section 751(a)(2)(C) of the 1930 Tariff Act, the final results of this review will serve as the basis for the anti-dumping duties to be applied to shipments during the review period and to determine the anticipated cash deposit rate for future imports. — VNS