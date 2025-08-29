FE CREDIT drives social impact and sustainability in Việt Nam

Nurturing social values

Amid Việt Nam’s rapid economic development, many disadvantaged groups continue to face challenges. Serving customers from diverse backgrounds, including factory workers, informal labourers, and young people with modest incomes, VPBank SMBC Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT) understands their struggles and strives to support them through both financial access and community programmes.

Since its establishment, FE CREDIT has acted as a bridge, connecting underbanked customers with formal credit channels, while positioning itself as a trusted partner in improving lives. The company has invested in long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, particularly in education and environmental protection.

These efforts have included granting scholarships, donating school equipment, building charity houses, and distributing Tết gifts. In 2024, the company awarded more than 200 scholarships and sponsored three disadvantaged children in HCM City under the programme “Cặp lá yêu thương – Em vui đến trường”, in cooperation with VPBank, with a total value of VNĐ150 million (US$6,560).

Such efforts have encouraged students to pursue their studies and future ambitions.

The company has also extended assistance to vulnerable communities across the country. It donated 300 gifts to disadvantaged households and partnered with Công An Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh newspaper to provide 200 water tanks to residents in the Mekong Delta affected by saltwater intrusion. These tanks helped families store freshwater, adapt to climate change, and ease daily difficulties.

Through such initiatives, FE CREDIT has delivered both material and spiritual value, contributing to community resilience and a more inclusive society.

In parallel, the company recognises the growing importance of financial literacy. With young people, particularly Gen Z, shaping new digital consumption trends, FE CREDIT has promoted early financial education to encourage responsible spending. The company joined “Cashless Day 2025,” contributing to the panel “Live Digitally – Live Fully” under the theme “Benefits for Gen Z in the Era of Digital Transformation Consumer Lending.” Its experts shared insights on financial independence and smart spending, encouraging young people to balance their lifestyles in the digital economy.

Delivering financial opportunities, spreading sustainable values

Beyond CSR activities, FE CREDIT has expanded access to financial services for millions of people. By developing transparent, user-friendly products, the company has enabled customers to overcome immediate difficulties while building long-term financial stability.

The company has also invested in technology to enhance service quality. FE ONLINE 2.0, its upgraded version of a multifunctional financial app, allows users to apply for loans, open credit cards, and manage accounts on a single platform. With a simplified interface and seamless experience, the app reflects FE CREDIT’s efforts to meet the growing demand for fast and convenient financial services.

As part of VPBank’s financial ecosystem, the company has recorded significant achievements. It currently operates more than 13,000 sales points nationwide and serves over 17 million customers, underscoring the trust it has built over the past decade and a half.

The company maintains that social responsibility and business development must go hand in hand. Guided by the principle of “companionship and understanding,” FE CREDIT considers sustainable growth inseparable from its role in supporting communities.

Looking ahead, FE CREDIT will continue to expand its CSR programmes, introduce innovative products, and apply digital solutions to strengthen financial inclusion. With a vision of standing side by side with customers through social change, the company aims to contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Việt Nam.