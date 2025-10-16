Việt Nam raises over $537 billion in support of Cuba

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee reported that as of October 16, its fundraising programme “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” had collected more than VNĐ537.7 billion (over US$20.41 million) in support of Cuban people.

Launched on August 13 and running until October 16, the programme initially aimed to raise at least VNĐ65 billion to help Cuban people overcome current difficulties. Remarkably, the target was met within just 30 hours after the national launching ceremony in Hà Nội through both traditional and online donation channels.

The campaign received close attention and direction from leaders of the Party, State, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and was implemented with close coordination of ministries, sectors, mass organisations, and local authorities nationwide. Outstanding contributors included the Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam News Agency, and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

According to VRCS Vice President and Secretary General Nguyễn Hải Anh, President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, during his official visit to Việt Nam on October 3, confirmed that part of the funds raised had already been used to purchase equipment for electricity transmission and distribution – one of the most urgent needs affecting the daily lives of Cuban citizens.

This is the first time an international fundraising campaign organised by the VRCS has attracted millions of contributions and raised hundreds of billions of đồng in such a short period, Anh stressed. He attributed the programme’s success to timely and transparent information dissemination, extensive media coverage from central and local press agencies, and multilingual promotion across the VRCS’s communication channels and social media platforms in Vietnamese, Spanish, and English.

The year 2025 marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba (1960–2025). The “65 Years of Việt Nam–Cuba Solidarity” programme serves as a meaningful expression of the Vietnamese people’s sentiments toward the Cuban people while further strengthening traditional ties between the two nations. — VNA/VNS