Việt Nam wants cooperation mechanisms with other countries to deal with cybercrime situation in Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday updated the press on its ongoing efforts to protect Vietnamese nationals who fell victim to or were scammed into working for cybercrime compounds in neighbouring Cambodia.

Spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội that "amid the complex developments of fraudulent criminal activities and forced labour in Cambodia, countries including Việt Nam have engaged in vigorous action to protect and safeguard the rights and interests of their citizens."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively engaging in discussions with partner countries to establish relevant cooperation mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of Việt Nam’s citizen protection work and better combat organised and high-tech crime in Cambodia and other areas within the region, Hằng told the press.

"At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed Vietnamese representative missions in Cambodia to constantly monitor the situation, put in place corresponding countermeasures, and engage in close coordination with competent authorities at home and in Cambodia to implement citizen protection measures effectively and in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.

Regarding the detention of eight Vietnamese nationals by Cambodian authorities in a recent raid on scam operations, the foreign ministry said Vietnamese representative missions in Cambodia had proactively contacted Cambodian authorities to verify the case.

"They also requested the Cambodian side to ensure the security, safety and living conditions for Vietnamese citizens and to coordinate in the initial identification process," Hằng said.

The foreign ministry has instructed relevant departments and representative missions to work closely with domestic agencies and Cambodian authorities to carry out necessary consular procedures for the prompt repatriation of Vietnamese citizens.

In the coming days, 33 Vietnamese citizens are expected to be brought home from Cambodia, according to Hằng.

In a related development, the spokesperson was asked about the discovery of the body of a South Korean woman in the Việt Nam-Cambodia border area.

Hằng said the ministry “is verifying the information," but affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to cooperate in handling issues related to foreign nationals in accordance with Vietnamese and international law.— VNS