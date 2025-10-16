Party chief Tô Lâm to visit Finland next week

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly will pay an official visit to Finland from October 20 to 22 at the invitations of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs's spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng made the announcement at the ministry’s regular press conference on Thursday in Hà Nội.

According to the spokesperson, General Secretary Tô Lâm and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will visit Finland from October 20 to 22.

Finland has long been a trusted and friendly partner of Việt Nam. The two countries have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels and close coordination at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations, as well as within the ASEAN–EU framework.

Their cooperation in economy, trade, and investment has grown steadily, alongside expanding collaboration in national defence, security, education and training, agriculture, environment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

During his official visit to Finland, General Secretary Tô Lâm is scheduled to hold talks with President Alexander Stubb, meet with the Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and the Chair of the Communist Party of Finland. He will also meet representatives of leading Finnish businesses and take part in other important diplomatic activities. VNS