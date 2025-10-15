PM, NA Chairman co-chair conference preparing for 15th legislature’s 10th session

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn co-chaired a conference between the permanent cabinet members and NA Standing Committee members in Hà Nội on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the 15th NA’s 10th session.

The 10th session, scheduled for October 20–December 12, is set to deliberate and decide on 66 items and groups of items, including 50 laws and three legislative resolutions, as well as 13 groups of issues spanning socio-economic policies, state budget, oversight, and other key national matters.

Both sides evaluated the progress of document preparation, focusing on feedback collection, revisions, and finalisation of draft laws, reports, and materials for submission. Of the 120 required documents, 108 have been submitted, largely on schedule.

Discussions zeroed in on critical, new and complex issues issues slated for the session, including land management, planning, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), science and technology, energy development, public health, education, rural development, and sustainable poverty reduction.

NA Chairman Mẫn stressed the need for tight coordination to ensure draft laws and resolutions are completed on time and meet high standards. He pushed for stronger collaboration between the government, ministries and government agencies and NA agencies in lawmaking, urging the adoption of technologies like AI to build a “digital and smart legislature” rooted in shared responsibility and consensus for a successful session.

PM Chính asked Deputy PMs, ministers and heads of agencies to elevate the quality and speed of drafting laws and resolutions, in order to quickly translate the Politburo’s recent resolutions into concrete legal frameworks and bring policies to life without delay. — VNA/VNS