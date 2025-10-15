Việt Nam affirms role as active, responsible, constructive member of UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA — Việt Nam has fulfilled its duties as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023–2025 term, demonstrating its capability, prestige, and strong sense of responsibility. This provides a solid foundation for Vietnam to continue building on its achievements and prepare for its candidacy for re-election to the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 term, with a commitment to making further positive and constructive contributions, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, WTO, and other international organisations in Geneva.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters following the 60th session of the UNHRC – the final session Việt Nam attends as a member for the current term, the ambassador highlighted Việt Nam's proactive, responsible engagement throughout the council’s discussions.

During the session, Việt Nam took the initiative in drafting and delivering a joint speech on promoting the human right to vaccination, which has received support from 52 countries across all continents. The delegation also made numerous statements and shared views on key topics such as youth and human rights, climate change impacts, access to clean water and sanitation, and the rights of the elderly and vulnerable groups.

According to the ambassador, through these contributions, Việt Nam shared its national experiences, policies, and efforts in promoting sustainable development alongside the protection of human rights, emphasising a comprehensive, people-centred approach.

Việt Nam also affirmed its consistent stance on promoting dialogue, cooperation, confidence-building, and respect for national sovereignty in addressing human rights issues, while opposing politicisation. Together with ASEAN countries, Việt Nam co-sponsored and delivered joint speeches on regional issues of shared interest such as technical cooperation, capacity building, and human rights in Cambodia, demonstrating ASEAN’s unity and proactive role in international human rights mechanisms.

With its objective, balanced, and constructive approach, Việt Nam has both safeguarded its national interests and principles and promoted the universal values shared by the international community, thereby helping strengthen the role of the UNHRC as a global forum for knowledge, respect, and cooperation for human rights for all.

As an active and responsible member, during the 2023–2025 term, Việt Nam has initiated, co-sponsored, and promoted many practical initiatives of common concern, which were widely supported and appreciated by other nations. The country has also effectively used the UNHRC platform to advance issues of practical interest while protecting its legitimate priorities and contributing to shaping international norms on human rights based on respect for international law and national sovereignty.

Dũng underlined that Việt Nam's success at the council reflects its balanced, dialogue-oriented approach and opposition to politicisation, which have helped enhance its reputation, voice, and standing in the eyes of international partners.

Over the years, the Southeast Asian nation has achieved significant progress in security, politics, diplomacy, socio-economic development, and human rights protection. The country has also taken its international commitments seriously, as demonstrated through its successful presentation of national reports under key UN conventions. These included a report for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Cycle IV in May 2024; as well as others on the country’s implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in November 2023, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in March 2025, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in July 2025.

Việt Nam is also preparing to work with convention bodies to present its reports under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 2026 and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) in 2027.

These achievements form an important basis for Việt Nam to confidently and effectively engage in multilateral forums, including the UNHRC, Dung stressed.

Regarding Việt Nam's candidacy for re-election to the UNHRC for the 2026-2028 term, Dũng said Việt Nam enters the election with a proactive, confident and responsible attitude, based on a solid foundation of the process of consistently implementing commitments to promote and protect human rights, both domestically and internationally. Through this candidacy, Việt Nam can continue to affirm its role as an active, responsible and constructive member of the UNHRC, making a substantial contribution to the common effort to ensure all human rights for all.

Domestically, Việt Nam will continue to promote major priorities, including accelerating legal reforms and building a rule-of-law State to fully ensure economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights; effectively implement obligations under international human rights treaties to which Việt Nam is a member; promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; enhance human rights education and training in the national education system, especially at the university level and in law enforcement forces; continue to implement the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, promote women's leadership and implement the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda, the ambassador noted.

At the UNHRC forum, Việt Nam will continue to promote dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect among countries and international partners; participate more responsibly, proactively and effectively in the activities of the UNHRC, especially in issues related to vulnerable groups, the impacts of climate change and digital transformation, he said.

In addition, as both the UN and the UNHRC are carrying out strong reform efforts, especially through the UN Secretary-General's "UN80" initiative, Vietnam wants to make a positive contribution to this process. Việt Nam believes that reform must aim for a more effective, representative and adaptive UN to new global challenges, while helping the UNHRC operate more transparently, objectively and inclusively, truly becoming a forum for promoting dialogue, cooperation and consensus instead of confrontation or imposition, Dung said.

The diplomat affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to share its experiences, perspectives and good practices in this process, for a stronger, more effective and closer-to-the-people UN. Việt Nam also expects to continue receiving support and companionship from international friends in this journey.

As a member of the UNHRC, Việt Nam will make every effort to improve the council's operational efficiency, contributing to promoting the spirit of "Respect and Understanding - Dialogue and Cooperation - All Human Rights for All People", Dũng concluded. — VNA/VNS