Việt Nam, Türkiye should boost defence industry cooperation: Permanent Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Türkiye should further deepen their collaboration, including in the defence industry, to contribute positively to overall bilateral relations for the shared benefit and for peace, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and the world, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình told visiting President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency Haluk Görgün during their meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Expressing delight at the positive development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, Bình spoke highly of Türkiye’s role and position both regionally and globally, as well as its growing reputation in addressing international issues.

He said Việt Nam attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Türkiye, which is currently the Southeast Asian nation’s largest investor and second-largest non-oil trading partner in the Middle East.

The Deputy PM noted that there remains huge potential and opportunities for cooperation, suggesting that both sides promote high-level delegation exchanges, work toward elevating bilateral ties, and implement practical, effective, and mutually beneficial cooperation programmes.

He also applauded the outcomes of the recent talks between Türkiye’s Defence Industry Agency and Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence, and on the occasion, conveyed greetings from high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

For his part, Görgün commended Việt Nam’s growing international stature. He affirmed that Türkiye places a high level of political trust in Việt Nam and wishes to keep working closely with the Vietnamese side to promote comprehensive cooperation.

The Turkish official also highlighted the recent achievements in bilateral relations, including high-level meetings and the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation.

Noting that the two countries are witnessing strong momentum in their partnership and exerting efforts to create a sustainable future for both, he expressed his belief that defence and defence industry collaboration between Việt Nam and Türkiye will achieve specific and substantive progress in the near future. — VNS