Việt Nam welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas: spokesperson

October 14, 2025 - 20:44
Việt Nam has called on all parties concerned to strictly adhere to the agreement and move towards a sustainable and lasting peace solution for the Palestinian issue.
Leaders of the United States, Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar at a summit on Gaza ceasefire held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Monday. A document to support the recently-reached Gaza ceasefire deal was signed by the deal's four mediators, though without the attendance of either Israel or Hamas. — Anadolu Agency/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the Israel–Hamas agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip soon and highly values countries' mediation and reconciliation efforts that helped achieve this outcome, stated Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng on Tuesday.

She made the statement in response to a reporter’s question on Việt Nam’s reaction to the official adoption of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Hằng said that Việt Nam calls on all parties concerned to strictly adhere to the agreement, thereby creating conditions for the achievement of the two-state solution and moving towards a sustainable and lasting peace solution for the Palestinian issue.

“Việt Nam supports and stands ready to make active contributions to the international community's efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, on the basis of respect for national sovereignty, the principles of international law, and the rights and legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said. — VNA/VNS

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vietnam Israel Hamas conflict

