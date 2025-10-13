Việt Nam, Türkiye commit to deepening ties in defence industry

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence stands ready to support and facilitate Türkiye's defence industry enterprises to introduce their products and explore areas of cooperation suitable to the needs and capabilities of both countries.

That was the message from General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of National Defence during talks with Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries Haluk Gorgun, who is paying a two-day visit to Việt Nam.

During the discussions, General Giang emphasised that the visit held great significance, representing a positive and effective step in implementing the commitment to strengthening defence industry cooperation, as agreed upon by the high-level leaders of the two countries in the Việt Nam–Türkiye Joint Statement, issued during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Türkiye in November 2023.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on global and regional situations and issues of mutual concern.

General Giang reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently adhered to its 'Four No’s' national defence policy.

The minister also noted that Việt Nam wished to expand both bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation based on equality and mutual respect, for common interests, contributing to maintaining regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Minister Giang stressed that Việt Nam pursued a policy of diversification and multilateralisation of external relations and promoted equal and mutually-beneficial cooperation with all partners, including Türkiye.

He underlined that Việt Nam’s procurement of defence equipment from any partner including Türkiye was aimed solely at strengthening the country’s self-defence capability and safeguarding national peace.

Việt Nam is keen on international cooperation in the defence industry, heading toward the goal of achieving self-reliance in the production of military equipment, according to the minister.

The two leaders were told that both sides had made concerted efforts to develop and sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Industry Cooperation in July 2025, which provided a framework for further strengthening cooperation in this field, in line with the needs and capabilities of both countries.

High-level delegation exchanges between the two Ministries of National Defence had been enhanced, contributing to promoting defence and defence industry cooperation. Both countries had also supported and actively participated in defence industry exhibitions and fairs organised by each country.

Regarding future cooperation, based on the MoU, General Giang proposed continued coordination to make defence industry cooperation more intensive and substantive.

He said the focus should be on strengthening delegation exchanges at all levels; sharing and updating information, laws, and procurement policies related to defence products of each side as well as supporting and participating in defence exhibitions.

General Giang thanked Secretary Haluk Gorgun for twice sending representatives from the Turkish Defence Industries and defence companies to attend the Việt Nam International Defence Expo in 2022 and 2024.

Secretary Haluk Gorgun emphasised that defence industry cooperation would play an important role in bilateral relations and expressed his hope that in the future, both countries would further consolidate bilateral defence cooperation while actively exploring potential areas for collaboration.

He noted that the MoU served as an important foundation for implementing joint projects between the two countries, fostering trust and ensuring safety in cooperation. VNS