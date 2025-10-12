Over VNĐ907 billion pledged in support of flood victims

HÀ NỘI — As of 5 pm on October 11, individuals, agencies, and organisations had pledged a total of VNĐ907.45 billion (US$34.45 million) through the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) to support victims of natural disasters.

Of the total, Vingroup contributed VNĐ500 billion, which is being directly implemented in the provinces of Tuyên Quang, Cao Bằng, Sơn La, Lạng Sơn, Thái Nguyên, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, and Bắc Ninh.

Hà Nội sent VNĐ100 billion to local VFF chapters, while Cần Thơ provided VNĐ2.5 billion to Nghệ An, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hoá, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Trị.

On October 3, the first tranche of VNĐ265 billion from the central relief fund was allocated to 17 localities to help them recover from the impact of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No. 10).

Specifically, VNĐ30 billion was allocated each to Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Trị; VNĐ20 billion each to Ninh Bình and Thanh Hoá; and VNĐ15 billion each to Lào Cai, Phú Thọ, and Tuyên Quang. Meanwhile, VNĐ10 billion each was distributed to Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Sơn La, Thái Nguyên, Quảng Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Phòng, Huế, and Đà Nẵng. — VNA/VNS