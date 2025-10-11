Party chief pays homage to President Hồ Chí Minh in Nghệ An Province

NGHỆ AN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a working delegation on Saturday offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at Chung Sơn Temple dedicated to the revered leader's ancestors and at the Kim Liên special national relic site in the central province of Nghệ An – the homeland of the late President.

At the relic site, they expressed their respect and gratitude for the great contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh – the genius leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese people, and an eminent figure of the international communist and workers’ movements.

Later the same day, General Secretary Lâm and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyễn Thị Oanh, who was born in 1933 and has eight children, two of whom heroically sacrificed their lives.

In his conversation with the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, the Party leader enquired about her health and expressed his profound gratitude for the great sacrifices and contributions made by heroic mothers, war invalids, martyrs, and people with meritorious service to the cause of national liberation, construction, and defence.

He affirmed that the Party and State will always take care of policy beneficiary families and revolution contributors, ensuring they enjoy an increasingly better life. — VNA/VNS