Spain to further promote co-operation with Đà Nẵng  

ĐÀ NẴNG – A ceremony celebrating the National Day of Spain was organised on October 11 in the central city as part of closer friendship ties between Việt Nam and Spain as well as Đà Nẵng City and Spanish partners after 48 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Spanish ambassador to Việt Nam, Carmen Cano de Lasala said it is a pleasure to celebrate the National Day of Spain in Đà Nẵng City.

“Both Spain and Việt Nam are countries rich in culture and diversity. Đà Nẵng is undoubtedly one of Việt Nam’s most prosperous cities and shares with Spain a deep maritime tradition. Many Spanish tourists visit Đà Nẵng every year, and the city is becoming a key commercial, industrial, financial, and tourist hub,” Carmen Cano de Lasala said.

“We want to continue strengthening our co-operation with Đà Nẵng. I hope that in 2026 a twinning agreement with a Spanish city will be reached. We will also continue working to promote Spain’s commercial and cultural presence," she said.

The Spanish ambassador said Spain also feels very close to Việt Nam in difficult times, and we deeply regret the human losses caused by the recent typhoons.

“We would like to carry out activities of mutual interest, such as the promotion of the Spanish language, the second most spoken language in the world and increasingly relevant in business and finance. Spanish language gives access to a market of 500 million people,” she shared.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027 between our countries, we want Đà Nẵng to be part of the commemorative events, perhaps with a strong presence of the Spanish film industry at the Đà Nẵng International Film Festival.”

Vice Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Hồ Kỳ Minh strongly committed to create the most favourable conditions in promoting co-operations with Spanish partners in the coming time.

He said Đà Nẵng reserves priorities for investment in hi-tech industries, smart city, renewable energy, education, tourism and heritage.

Last year, a painting exhibition, the World Needs Superheroines, which was organised by the Embassy of Spain in Việt Nam, opened in the city as part of a series activities in celebration of the National Day of Spain.

The Spanish Chamber of Commerce, along with AmCham Vietnam in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, the Australian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, the NordCham Vietnam, CEEC Vietnam, German Business Association (GBA), the Swiss Community and ITCC-YBA Đà Nẵng, also hosted a networking event for charitable and humanitarian purposes in the city with all proceeds donated to the Long Thọ Disabled Children Centre and the Hope Vocational Centre for disabled people (both in Huế and Đà Nẵng).

Spain opened its honorary consul office in Đà Nẵng in 2017.