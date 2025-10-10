Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Japanese professor reappointed as Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Nagoya

October 10, 2025 - 21:50
Professor Natsume Nagato expressed his pride in receiving the renewed trust of the Vietnamese Government, affirming his commitment to further contributing to the development of Việt Nam–Japan relations.
Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiệu (left) hands over the reappointment decision to Japanese Professor Natsume Nagato. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Giao

TOKYO — Japanese Professor Natsume Nagato has been reappointed Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture for another three years.

The reappointment decision was handed over to the professor by Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiệu at a ceremony in Tokyo on Friday hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hiệu emphasised that the extension of Professor Nagato’s term reflects Việt Nam’s trust and appreciation for his contributions over the years.

“With his deep affection for Việt Nam, we believe he will continue to fulfil his duties effectively, promoting multifaceted cooperation between Aichi and Việt Nam, supporting citizen protection, and strengthening connections within the Vietnamese community,” the ambassador said.

For his part, Professor Nagato expressed his pride in receiving the renewed trust of the Vietnamese Government, affirming his commitment to further contributing to the development of Việt Nam–Japan relations.

Việt Nam is now rising strongly like an ascending dragon, he said, adding that he would continue to contribute to the prosperity of Việt Nam and the well-being of the growing Vietnamese community in Aichi.

Professor Natsume Nagato, currently teaching at Aichigakuin University, was first appointed Việt Nam’s Honorary Consul in Nagoya in 2017. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting bilateral ties, he was awarded the second-class Labour Order by the Vietnamese State President in April 2016. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President presents title of ambassador to diplomats

State President Lương Cường requested the diplomatic sector in general, and the ambassadors in particular, to strengthen research, advisory, and early strategic forecasting work, and to promptly propose to the Party and the State major and important policies concerning Việt Nam’s relations with partners.

