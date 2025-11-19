Ten years of tug-of-war

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the tug-of-war ritual recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting the rich traditions of Việt Nam, South Korea, the Philippines and Cambodia. A lively event at Trấn Vũ Temple in Hà Nội brought together communities, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating shared heritage. Let's watch our video to enjoy this vibrant tradition that symbolises unity, strength and the hopes for a prosperous future!
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said the festival is a key event for the cultural sector, showcasing the finest values of traditional performing arts and reflecting on the creative journey of artistic troupes across the country.
A creative dance performance by Vietnamese students at a high school in Đồng Nai Province has captured the hearts of social media users nationwide, racking up over two million views just days after being posted online.
Tug-of-war began as a farming tradition expressing hopes for good weather and a plentiful harvest. In Việt Nam, it remains a vital part of community life, passed down through generations and celebrated for its spirit of unity, strength and shared joy.