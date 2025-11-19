Ten years of tug-of-war

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the tug-of-war ritual recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting the rich traditions of Việt Nam, South Korea, the Philippines and Cambodia. A lively event at Trấn Vũ Temple in Hà Nội brought together communities, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating shared heritage. Let's watch our video to enjoy this vibrant tradition that symbolises unity, strength and the hopes for a prosperous future!