Home Life & Style

Ten years of tug-of-war

November 19, 2025 - 10:07
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the tug-of-war ritual recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, highlighting the rich traditions of Việt Nam, South Korea, the Philippines and Cambodia. A lively event at Trấn Vũ Temple in Hà Nội brought together communities, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating shared heritage. Let's watch our video to enjoy this vibrant tradition that symbolises unity, strength and the hopes for a prosperous future!

More on this story

Life & Style

UNESCO-recognised tug-of-war thrives a decade on

Tug-of-war began as a farming tradition expressing hopes for good weather and a plentiful harvest. In Việt Nam, it remains a vital part of community life, passed down through generations and celebrated for its spirit of unity, strength and shared joy.

