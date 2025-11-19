Bắc Ninh explores walking street development

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is exploring the possibility of a walking street at 3/2 Square alongside a new Spiritual Exploration at Night tour, as officials look to boost the city’s evening economy.

To ensure the feasibility and effectiveness of these developments, Mai Sơn, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, has tasked the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Ward with leading the initiative. They are to collaborate with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies to conduct research and present proposals to the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee.

As noted by the Department of Industry and Trade of Bắc Ninh, there are currently five specialised streets that also function as walking streets, including Trần Hưng Đạo, Nguyễn Gia Thiều - Vũ Kiệt and Nguyễn Cao, as well as a walking street in Từ Sơn Ward.

However, these commercial infrastructures typically operate until no later than 10pm, and nighttime walking activities occur sporadically, mainly during major holidays. The province’s service businesses and music venues remain scattered among residential areas, lacking a designated space for evening activities.

According to the trade and service planning strategy leading up to 2030, Bắc Ninh aims to establish at least three key nighttime economic zones and develop ten additional specialised streets. This initiative seeks to raise the proportion of trade and services to 38-40 per cent of the province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP). — VNS