Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Bắc Ninh explores walking street development

November 19, 2025 - 08:21
Bắc Ninh Province is exploring the development of a walking street at 3/2 Square, alongside a Spiritual Exploration at Night tour.

 

The artists perform the soulful quan họ folk songs inBắc Ninh Province . — Photo vov.vn

BẮC NINH —  Bắc Ninh Province is exploring the possibility of a walking street at 3/2 Square alongside a new Spiritual Exploration at Night tour, as officials look to boost the city’s evening economy.

To ensure the feasibility and effectiveness of these developments, Mai Sơn, the Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, has tasked the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Ward with leading the initiative. They are to collaborate with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies to conduct research and present proposals to the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee.

As noted by the Department of Industry and Trade of Bắc Ninh, there are currently five specialised streets that also function as walking streets, including Trần Hưng Đạo, Nguyễn Gia Thiều - Vũ Kiệt and Nguyễn Cao, as well as a walking street in Từ Sơn Ward.

However, these commercial infrastructures typically operate until no later than 10pm, and nighttime walking activities occur sporadically, mainly during major holidays. The province’s service businesses and music venues remain scattered among residential areas, lacking a designated space for evening activities.

According to the trade and service planning strategy leading up to 2030, Bắc Ninh aims to establish at least three key nighttime economic zones and develop ten additional specialised streets. This initiative seeks to raise the proportion of trade and services to 38-40 per cent of the province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP). — VNS

folk songs quan ho love duet duet singing

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

UNESCO-recognised tug-of-war thrives a decade on

Tug-of-war began as a farming tradition expressing hopes for good weather and a plentiful harvest. In Việt Nam, it remains a vital part of community life, passed down through generations and celebrated for its spirit of unity, strength and shared joy.
Life & Style

Gaming on Vietnamese culture

A small indie game from Hà Nội is capturing fans worldwide by bringing Vietnamese culture to life. 'Brother Hai’s Pho Restaurant' lets players run a pho shop while exploring history, traditions and mythology, offering a unique blend of entertainment and cultural storytelling. It opens new opportunities for game designers and players who want to share Vietnamese culture with the world.
Life & Style

Mekong Delta ramps up cultural, tourism events to hit visitor goals

Localities in the Mekong Delta are striving to improve the quality of cultural and tourism products through standout events, aiming to attract visitors in the remaining months of the year, contributing to Việt Nam’s goal of welcoming 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic tourists in 2025.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom