Phú Thọ's Vân Sơn Commune emerges as northern gem for tourism and culture

PHÚ THỌ — Perched nearly 1,000 metres above sea level, Vân Sơn Commune, long celebrated as the 'roof of Mường land' and a 'cloud valley,' is fast becoming a standout destination in northern Vietnam. With its enchanting landscapes, rich ethnic culture and abundant natural resources, the mountain commune is seizing its potential in agriculture and tourism to aim for provincial-level tourist status by 2030.

Vân Sơn was established recently through the merger of the entire natural areas and populations of the three communes of Quyết Chiến, Vân Sơn and Ngổ Luông. After the merger, Vân Sơn possesses significant potential and advantages for agricultural development and tourism, supported by abundant labour resources.

Covering a total natural area of 121 sq.km and home to 9,197 people, the commune is often described as the 'second Tam Đảo' of Phú Thọ because of its fresh air, stunning natural scenery and the preserved cultural identity of ethnic minorities, particularly the Mường people.

Tam Đảo National Park, one of the largest ecological forests in the North, is a popular tourist destination attracting visitors from around the world thanks to its wild and majestic landscapes, rich and diverse flora and fauna and fresh, cool climate.

To implement Party Resolution No 13-NQ/TU, dated October 17, 2022, of the former Hòa Bình provincial Party Committee, on building mountain communes in Tân Lạc, Vân Sơn, Quyết Chiến and Ngổ Luông districts into provincial-level tourist areas by 2030 with a vision to 2050, Vân Sơn Commune has determined to develop unique tourism products combining eco-tourism with Mường ethnic cultural experiences and agricultural experience tourism.

The commune has planned to create attractive regional tours and routes following the triangle tourism model 'Vân Sơn - Mai Châu - Pù Luông' to attract visitors, extend their stays and gradually professionalise and improve tourist service quality.

Authorities in Vân Sơn are prioritising investment in key projects during 2026-2030, including resort tourism, eco-tourism and experiential tourism combined with exploring ethnic cultural identity.

Tourism projects in Cá Village and other new community tourism spots, with support for developing homestays, night markets and surveys for selecting new sites, are being carried out across the commune.

Local natural landscapes such as Thung Waterfall, Kiến Mountain Cave, Nam Sơn Cave and the heritage forest complex in Bo Trẳm Hamlet are being rationally and effectively developed to support tourism growth.

The commune has pledged to develop tourism as a key economic sector, contributing to economic restructuring and increasing local incomes, so that by 2030 it will achieve provincial-level tourist status. VNS