Lâm Đồng tourism sets for peak season

LÂM ĐỒNG Việt Nam’s Lâm Đồng Province is rolling out the welcome mat for a bustling winter tourism season, expecting international visitors to flock between now and April 2026.

With its mild climate, stunning landscapes and expanded visa policies, the region is shaping up as a prime escape for travellers seeking sun and adventure.

Mũi Né Ward is leading the charge, reporting rising international arrivals as early as October. Accommodation facilities and resorts have already reached above-average occupancy rates, with bookings climbing steadily for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Tourism operators are anticipating a 10 to 15 per cent growth in visitor numbers compared with 2024, while the diversity of the visitor market continues to expand.

Đặng Minh Huy, CEO of Victoria Phan Thiết Beach Resort & Spa, said winter guests often stay between seven and 20 days. The resort draws visitors from Poland, the Netherlands, France, Germany, and Italy, reflecting its appeal to high-end markets and discerning travellers.

For those seeking to escape the winter chill, Mũi Né offers warm, pleasant weather year-round alongside vibrant conditions for sea sports such as kite surfing, jet skiing and stand-up paddleboarding.

Beyond its natural beauty, the area’s cultural offerings – coastal fishing villages, traditional crafts and local cuisine – allow tourists to experience the authentic lifestyle of Việt Nam’s coastal communities.

Tourist feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Stuart Thompson from England said that instead of braving the cold and paying soaring heating bills, he chose to spend his winter in a sunny destination where he could enjoy beach sports. Occasional rain or cloud cover did little to dampen the experience.

To meet growing demand, accommodation and tourism service providers in Mũi Né are investing in extra amenities and developing combo packages focusing on relaxation and healthcare. New cultural and experiential tourism products are also being introduced, offering visitors diverse discovery journeys.

Lê Văn Tùng, director of Muine Express Company, announced plans to launch a "cooking class" and "street food" tour, designed to combine local cultural storytelling with culinary experiences, providing tourists with a unique and immersive winter season adventure

Upgrades ahead

According to Nguyễn Hải Đăng, vice chairman of the Mũi Né Ward People's Committee (the ward's administration), local authorities are implementing various programmes and plans in collaboration with the Lâm Đồng Provincial Tourism Association.

These initiatives aim to improve service quality, enhance security and order and ensure environmental cleanliness.

Significant urban planning and beautification projects, including the expansion of Nguyễn Đình Chiểu – Huỳnh Thúc Kháng streets and the completion of the Mũi Né Wastewater Treatment Plant, are also in progress to create convenient access and pleasant environments for tourists.

Moreover, other tourist areas in the region are also gearing up for the peak season. Beaches, resorts and cultural and ecological attractions in Hòa Thắng, Phan Thiết and Tiến Thành have all recorded an increase in international visitors. This is an opportune moment for localities to promote their image, enhance service quality, retain tourists and create momentum for future tourism growth.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lâm Đồng Province, various coordinated solutions have been implemented recently to draw in international tourists. Promotional and advertising efforts have ramped up, including the digitalisation of destinations and participation in significant domestic and international events.

In the first ten months of this year, Lâm Đồng welcomed nearly one million international visitors, marking a 31.31 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

The international tourist market predominantly comprises visitors from South Korea, China, Russia, the US, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The province has also worked with several international organisations, including the International Organisation of Francophone, to explore tourism products and foster co-operation, thereby promoting the image of Lâm Đồng tourism globally.

Efforts are also focused on investment, product diversification and upgrading tourism infrastructure to meet the rising demands of both domestic and foreign tourists. VNS