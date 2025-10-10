CPV treasures ties with United Russia Party: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) always values cooperation with the United Russia Party (URP), considering it a foundation for enhancing political trust and fostering bilateral cooperation, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm at his meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of URP and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, in Pyongyang on Friday.

The meeting took place within the framework of Party General Secretary Lâm's state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and attendance at the ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (October 10, 1945 – October 10, 2025).

At the meeting, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Medvedev emphasised that the two Parties, States and peoples attach great importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. The Vietnamese leader extended his regards to President Putin and other senior leaders of Russia and expressed his thanks to Russia for sending a delegation to the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

For his part, Medvedev conveyed President Putin’s greetings to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other key Vietnamese leaders, and extended warm regards from the Russian Government and people to the people of Việt Nam, expressing sympathy over the recent losses and damage caused by storms and floods.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed that Việt Nam consistently regards Russia as a key strategic partner and wishes to expand collaboration across major fields such as politics, security and defence, energy and oil and gas, science and technology, education and training, and culture and humanity.

Both sides agreed to continue promoting cooperation channels between the two Parties, welcomed exchanges between their youth, and supported collaboration between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the United Russia Party School.

Medvedev congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements over the past 80 years of national construction and development. On behalf of the URP, he wished Việt Nam great success in hosting the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, laying an important foundation for the country to achieve new milestones on its path towards becoming a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable, and civilised socialist nation, contributing actively to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress in implementing recent high-level agreements and commitments, and agreed to further strengthen political trust, enhance the exchange of delegations at all levels, particularly the high level, and effectively implement the Master Plan on Việt Nam–Russia Cooperation up to 2030 and other recently reached agreements.

They also discussed measures to boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation; remove obstacles and open wider access to each other’s markets; and create favourable conditions for enterprises to expand partnerships in oil and gas, energy, science and technology. The two sides agreed to reinforce cooperation in security and defence, local and transport connectivity, and to improve collaboration in education, health, culture, sports, and tourism. They also committed to facilitating citizens' travel and to strengthening cooperation in energy, oil and gas, nuclear power, and labour, particularly in agricultural labour.

The leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, underscoring the importance of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On this occasion, on behalf of Việt Nam’s leadership, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm invited President Putin and Medvedev to visit Việt Nam again in the near future. — VNA/VNS