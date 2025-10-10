State President presents title of ambassador to diplomats

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday handed over decisions on the conferment of ambassadorial title to officials and diplomats at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.

The title recipients were Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vice Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Phạm Thị Kim Hoa, Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver (Canada) Nguyễn Quang Trung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Phạm Hoàng Kim, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Đỗ Sơn Hải.

Besides, the President presented appointment decisions to ambassadors of Việt Nam to Portugal and Ireland.

Addressing the ceremony, President Cường urged the newly-promoted and -appointed ambassadors to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context.

He requested the diplomatic sector in general, and the ambassadors in particular, to strengthen research, advisory, and early strategic forecasting work, and to promptly propose to the Party and the State major and important policies concerning Việt Nam’s relations with partners.

The President stressed that diplomacy must also serve economic development and make practical contributions to realising national development goals set for 2030 and 2045. He asked the ambassadors to give due priority to promoting, seeking, and connecting cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, and healthcare.

He emphasised that diplomacy should act as a bridge to spread the image of a Việt Nam of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, and development. The ambassadors, he said, must also effectively perform citizen protection duties, serving as a reliable support for the nearly six million-strong overseas Vietnamese community, while mobilising their human, intellectual, and financial resources to contribute to the homeland’s development.

The ambassadors expressed their honour and sense of responsibility, pledging to thoroughly follow the Party and State’s foreign policy lines, strengthen practical and effective cooperation with partners, protect national interests, and contribute to the country’s development and the elevation of Việt Nam’s international standing. — VNA/VNS