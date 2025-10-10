Việt Nam proactively adapts to maintain peace, sustainable development

BRUSSELS — Việt Nam remains steadfast in upholding independence, acting responsibly, and engaging in substantive cooperation with all partners to safeguard national interests while contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world, affirmed Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

He made the statement at the high-level session on global affairs within the framework of the 2nd Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, on the afternoon of October 9 (local time).

Speaking about Việt Nam’s approach to adapting to the evolving global geopolitical and geo-economic landscape, Sơn stressed that the country consistently pursues the goal of maintaining peace and stability to create favourable conditions for national development.

Việt Nam adheres to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralisation of external relations, being a friend, a trusted partner, and a responsible member of the international community.

Việt Nam is promoting green growth and deep international integration, diversifying markets, and seizing opportunities from science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to generate new growth drivers.

The country is also expanding partnerships across all sectors, enhancing resilience against global fluctuations, and making strong investments in science and technology. Việt Nam has identified 11 strategic technologies to reinforce national autonomy, aiming to become a modern industrialised nation by 2030 and achieve high-income status by 2045.

The Deputy PM underlined that Việt Nam will continue to foster multilateral cooperation, uphold international law and the UN Charter, and actively contribute to peacekeeping, sustainable development, and the safeguarding of maritime and aviation security, safety, and freedom.

On the same day, Deputy PM Sơn held separate bilateral meetings with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (EC) Kaja Kallas, and EC Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera.

At their meeting, Kallas affirmed that the EU is ready to provide humanitarian support and cooperate on disaster risk reduction, while Sơn reiterated that Việt Nam values the EU’s global role and supports its Global Gateway strategy.

The Vietnamese senior official proposed continued coordination at multilateral forums to promote multilateralism, strengthen the role of the UN, and uphold international law.

Both sides noted that Việt Nam–EU relations, after 35 years of diplomatic ties (1990–2025), have been developing strongly, comprehensively, and substantively.

They agreed to work toward upgrading relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Sơn called on the EU to step up support for Việt Nam in the green economy, energy transition, and innovation, and to accelerate the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Regarding the fisheries sector, Sơn urged the EU to soon lift the “yellow card” imposed on Việt Nam for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, recognising the Southeast Asian nation’s serious anti-IUU fishing efforts and sustainable fisheries cooperation promotion. Kallas said that the EC will send a working delegation to Vietnam in November this year for further discussions.

Deputy PM Sơn took the occasion to invite Kallas to visit Việt Nam and the EU to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) in Hanoi later this October.

During Sơn’s meeting with Ribera, the EU official affirmed that the EU is ready to support Việt Nam in improving early warning and disaster response capacity, and views the country as an important partner in green and sustainable development.

The Deputy PM proposed that the EU continue to play a leading role in the International Partners Group (IPG) supporting Vietnam’s offshore wind power, renewable energy, smart grid, and circular industrial projects. He also suggested that the EU adopt a reasonable roadmap for implementing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to help Vietnamese businesses adapt fairly and sustainably.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in science and technology, green innovation, digital transformation, and industrial emission reduction, contributing to sustainable development goals and the upgrading of Việt Nam–EU relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

On this occasion, Son conveyed invitations from Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to EC President Ursula von der Leyen and to Ribera to visit Việt Nam. Ribera expressed her hope to visit soon to promote cooperation in the green transition. — VNA/VNS