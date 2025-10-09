Vietnamese, DPRK top leaders highlight traditional friendship in official talks

PYONGYANG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm held talks with Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday during a State visit to Pyongyang, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea (October 10, 1945–2025).

The visit is seen as a strong driving force to enhance mutual understanding, political trust and elevate relations between the two Parties and countries toward realising each nation’s socialist development goals.

The year 2025 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the DPRK (1950–2025), established by the late President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kim Il Sung and nurtured by successive generations of leaders on both sides.

Party chief Lâm extended congratulations on the achievements of the DPRK and its Workers’ Party of Korea, saying he believed that under the principles of 'putting the people first,' 'great national unity' and 'self-reliance,' the DPRK would continue its accomplishments and open a new era of comprehensive national rejuvenation and prosperity.

DPRK’s top leader Kim expressed appreciation for the valuable assistance that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam had extended to the DPRK during difficult periods of national construction and defence. During Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation, the Korean people also gave wholehearted selfless support to the Vietnamese people.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, the Southeast Asian country will successfully realise its development goals and continue to achieve even greater success in socialist development in the future.

Both leaders agreed to further substantively promote the Việt Nam–DPRK ties, which are expected to contribute to each country’s development goals, the happiness of their peoples, and peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

The two sides also agreed to enhance high-level and multi-level delegation exchanges and cooperation on all channels to build political trust, share experiences and deepen mutual understanding. They further agreed to maintain dialogue and cooperation mechanisms effectively, explore potential areas for collaboration, and promote people-to-people exchanges to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Party chief Tô Lâm proposed that both sides make full use of Party-to-Party cooperation channels, organise theoretical seminars to share experiences in Party building and national development and promote both bilateral and multilateral parliamentary cooperation.

He also called for expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation in line with the development goals of both sides and with international regulations.

Việt Nam stands ready to share its experiences with the DPRK on economic renovation, external economic engagement and socio-economic management and development, said Lâm.

He also suggested broadening cooperation in potential areas such as culture, sports, tourism, education, health and communications.

Sharing the same viewpoints, DPRK’s top leader Kim underscored that the DPRK wishes to work closely with Việt Nam in Party building and national development and stands ready to advance cooperation across various suitable fields.

He proposed that the Party’s agencies, foreign ministries and relevant ministries, sectors and localities of both sides strengthen coordination to effectively implement the major directions agreed during this visit to enhance bilateral ties.

These measures are expected to usher the Việt Nam–DPRK relations into a new stage of development that brings tangible benefits to both peoples.

Discussing regional and international issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, mutual support and coordination at multilateral forums.

Party General Secretary Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s support for all concerned parties to promote dialogue and settle differences through peaceful means, jointly maintaining a peaceful, stable, cooperative and developmental environment on the Korean Peninsula.

He also called on the DPRK to support efforts to promote respect, ease tensions and resolve disputes in accordance with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS