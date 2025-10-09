Social welfare policies to become broader, more practical in next development phase: Minister

HÀ NỘI — Social welfare will remain a central task of the Government in the coming period, with higher requirements and more practical policies to ensure well-being and improve living standards for all people, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan affirmed on Thursday.

Lan made the statement at a press conference in Hà Nội on preparations for the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Answering questions from reporters about the implementation of social security policies during this term, Lan said that social welfare policies are “people-centred,” serving both as a goal and a driving force for national development.

She stressed that both the 13th National Party Congress and lower-level Party congresses have consistently affirmed that social welfare is a key pillar linking economic growth with social equity. Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and financial headwinds, social welfare policies have been implemented across four main pillars: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and social assistance.

Over the past five years, the Government has issued several landmark resolutions to improve the quality of social welfare. These include Resolution No. 42-NQ/TW on reforming and enhancing the effectiveness of social policies; Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training; and Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on strengthening public health protection and care.

Lan noted that social welfare programmes have helped protect human rights, improve both material and spiritual well-being, and strengthen public trust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government implemented four aid packages worth over VNĐ120 trillion (over US$4.55 billion) and distributed 200,000 tonnes of rice, supporting millions of people and enterprises.

Việt Nam's insurance systems have expanded significantly, with more than 95 million people now covered by health insurance. The Government has also lowered the age for monthly allowances for the elderly from 80 to 75 years and expanded the number of beneficiaries.

The country’s social assistance network has grown from covering 2.7 per cent of the population in 2016 to 4.5 per cent in 2025, equivalent to 4.5 million people receiving regular support and 1.5 million receiving emergency aid annually.

Poverty reduction has recorded remarkable progress, with the national poverty rate dropping from 4.4 per cent in 2021 to 1.93 per cent in 2024, and is expected to fall to around 1 per cent in 2025. The United Nations has recognised Vietnam as a bright spot in sustainable poverty reduction and implementation of social welfare policies.

A highlight of the recent term was the large-scale programme to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses, directly led by the Prime Minister. Mobilising nearly VNĐ50 trillion from various sources, the programme rebuilt or repaired over 334,000 homes, completing its target more than five years ahead of schedule.

This is just the beginning, Lan emphasised, adding that the effort to ensure secure housing and stable livelihoods must continue regularly, especially amid growing challenges from natural disasters and climate change.

She concluded that in the next phase, social welfare policies will continue to be expanded, better tailored to real needs, and implemented more effectively to ensure inclusive development and a better life for all. — VNA/VNS