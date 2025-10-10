Việt Nam–Thailand relations expected to grow stronger

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng has expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will continue to expand and deepen under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development regionally and globally.

Addressing a ceremony on October 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, the diplomat briefed participants on Việt Nam's situation, saying from a poor, war-torn nation, Việt Nam has transformed into a dynamic economy, with GDP reaching more than US$476 billion in 2024. Living standards, education, and cultural life have improved markedly.

Vietnam now maintains diplomatic relations with all 193 UN member states, has twice served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and continues contributing military and police personnel to UN peacekeeping operations, he continued.

The ambassador underlined Việt Nam’s commitment to addressing global challenges, saying the country will host the UN Convention against Cybercrime Signing Ceremony and a high-level summit from October 25–26.

Present at the event, Thai Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi emphasised the deep-rooted and enduring relationship between Thailand and Việt Nam. He noted that over the past decades, both governments have worked together to advance cooperation comprehensively for mutual benefits.

This friendship is vital to the peace and prosperity of the Mekong subregion and ASEAN as well, Vijavat said.

The recent upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the strong commitment of the two countries' leaders to deepening strategic dialogue, expanding economic and social cooperation, and strengthening mutual understanding.

Isarabhakdi said next year, Thailand and Việt Nam will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and noted confidence that both sides will continue to write new chapters of cooperation and success. — VNS