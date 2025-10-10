Party chief visits Vietnamese Embassy in DPRK

PYONGYANG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on October 10 (local time) as part of his ongoing trip to the country for a state visit and attendance at ceremony to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The Party chief conveyed warm greetings to the diplomatic staff and their families while underscoring the significance of his visit, which comes as both countries prepare to commemorate their 75 years of diplomatic relations (January 31). This is an opportunity to affirm the consistent position of Việt Nam's Party, State, and people in valuing and aspiring to maintain and further develop traditional friendship with the DPRK.

He commended the embassy’s collective efforts in overcoming challenges, maintaining solidarity, and fulfilling the foreign affairs missions entrusted by the Party and State, making contributions to advancing the friendship with new milestones.

Briefing them on the complicated developments in the region and the world, he urged the embassy staff to promote their bridging roles and deepen bilateral cooperation across areas of each other’s interest, in line with each nation’s laws and international norms, and to contribute to regional peace and development. He encouraged fostering exchanges that meet both sides' needs and facilitating people-to-people connections.

The Party chief laid stress on the significance of promoting solidarity, responsibility, and creativity to excellently complete their missions.

Vietnamese Ambassador Lê Bá Vinh reported that the embassy staff have upheld the spirit of unity and mutual support, serving as a bridge in strengthening the traditional friendship between the two nations. He also affirmed the embassy will continue fostering solidarity and responsibility, effectively implementing the Politburo’s resolution on international integration in the new context, contributing to propelling the nation to a new era. — VNA/VNS